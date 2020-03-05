WinMagic Releases SecureDoc Enterprise Server 8.3

Solution is the Market’s Most Comprehensive, Enterprise-Class Encryption Management Platform

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada – February 12, 2019 – WinMagic, an award-winning encryption and key management solution provider, is today announcing the availability of SecureDoc Enterprise Server 8.3. The latest release includes new product features and functionality as part of the tract of continuous experience improvements for SecureDoc users.

SecureDoc is able to manage operating system native software encryption (Windows, Apple and Linux), Self-Encrypting Drives and SecureDoc’s own FIPS 140-2 certified software encryption. The platform is compatible with the most advanced storage approaches and common operating systems, eliminating many of the common hassles associated with encryption management. In addition, SecureDoc’s PBConnex solution, a unique pre-boot network-based functionality which authenticates encrypted devices to the network before the operating system ever loads, ensures that data is never exposed without proper credentials being verified before the standard operating system log-in process.

SecureDoc 8.3 product enhancements include:

Next-generation SecureDoc Enterprise Server Web console features an improved user interface and user experience, along with a more modern look and feel

New and distinct encryption client for SecureDoc Linux on endpoints

Enhanced deployment and manageability of VDI devices, including the ability to properly manage and organize non-persistent instances

Improved device-based certificate trust capabilities for Windows devices

Enhanced pre-boot authentication compatibility and endpoint deployment predictability for Windows systems

Improved Removable Media Encryption for Mac devices provides a cleaner workflow and user experience

Better deployment and user staging improvements for the SecureDoc Linux and OSA (Operating System Agnostic) clients

“With SecureDoc, security professionals are able to easily see and manage all of their environments – from Windows and Linux servers to endpoints to cloud – and ensure that everything is protected with encryption and that the organization is supporting compliance requirements,” said Garry McCracken, vice president of technology, WinMagic. “SecureDoc 8.3 is the industry’s most robust, enterprise-class encryption management solution for endpoint, virtual and cloud solutions – and all managed in one console.”

Availability

WinMagic’s SecureDoc 8.3 is available directly from the company or through registered WinMagic Partners, worldwide. Learn more at winmagic.com.

About WinMagic

WinMagic, an innovator in the data encryption industry, is trusted by thousands of businesses to encrypt over 8 million endpoints in 90+ countries. Through WinMagic’s data centric approach to security, its SecureDoc suite of products protect data within any laptop, physical or virtualized data center, or Cloud IaaS environment. The sophisticated, comprehensive encryption and unified intelligent key management solution protects against threats and data loss, helping businesses meet privacy and regulatory compliance requirements.

For more information, please visit www.winmagic.com or call 1-888-879-5879.

Contact:

Jessica Mularczyk

JHM Public Relations for WinMagic

jessica@jhmpr.com

508-498-9300

Source: RealWire