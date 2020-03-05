ThousandEyes Surpasses $100 Million Milestone

ThousandEyes Closes Fiscal Year 2020 With Momentum Fueled by Significant Customer Growth, Product Innovation, Global Expansion and Industry Recognition

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThousandEyes, the Internet and Cloud Intelligence company recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America in 2019, today shared year-end results and key accomplishments from its fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 (FY20). ThousandEyes’ total customer contractual commitments surpassed $100M in FY20, growing almost 80% YoY. Multi-year customer commitments accounted for over half of FY20 ARR as SaaS, Cloud and SD-WAN adoption continued to skyrocket, driving significant demand for Digital Experience Monitoring. The company drove growth across every key dimension of its business, with significant global enterprise customer growth, employee growth, geographic expansion, key additions to its executive team and board of directors, industry recognition, product innovation, and more.

“We built this company from the ground up knowing that the cloud would become the new data center, the Internet the new network, and SaaS the new application stack, and the incredible customer demand, partner momentum and industry recognition we’ve seen shows that the market agrees,” said Mohit Lad, co-founder and CEO of ThousandEyes. “I’m beyond proud of what the team’s accomplished over the past year, especially as we celebrate this significant milestone, but I’m even more excited about what’s in store in terms of strategic partnerships, additional product innovation, and the initiatives we have in place to make ThousandEyes an even more exceptional workplace where employees can do their best work.”

Key FY20 Company Highlights and Milestones include:

