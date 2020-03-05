    • News

    Tech Data Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

    CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.

     
    Fourth quarter ended January 31, Twelve months ended January 31,
    ($ in millions,
    except per share amounts)

    2020

    2019

    Y/Y Change

    2020

    2019

    Y/Y Change

    Net Sales

    $10,380.8

    $10,464.5

    -1%

    $36,998.4

    $37,239.0

    -1%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross profit

    $666.2

    $649.1

    3%

    $2,297.6

    $2,255.9

    2%

    Gross margin

    6.42%

    6.20%

    22 bps

    6.21%

    6.06%

    15 bps

     

     

     

     

     

     

    SG&A expenses (GAAP)*

    $438.6

    $414.5

    6%

    $1,691.3

    $1,648.9

    3%

    % of net sales

    4.22%

    3.96%

    26 bps

    4.57%

    4.43%

    14 bps

     

     

     

     

     

     

    SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP)*

    $414.2

    $388.3

    7%

    $1,603.2

    $1,548.0

    4%

    % of net sales

    3.99%

    3.71%

    28 bps

    4.33%

    4.16%

    17 bps

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating income (GAAP)*

    $218.1

    $166.1

    31%

    $582.3

    $493.8

    18%

    Operating margin (GAAP)*

    2.10%

    1.59%

    51 bps

    1.57%

    1.33%

    24 bps

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating income (Non-GAAP)*

    $252.0

    $260.9

    -3%

    $694.4

    $707.9

    -2%

    Operating margin (Non-GAAP)*

    2.43%

    2.49%

    -6 bps

    1.88%

    1.90%

    -2 bps

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income (GAAP)*

    $149.1

    $116.8

    28%

    $374.5

    $340.6

    10%

    Net income (Non-GAAP)*

    $175.5

    $171.1

    3%

    $458.8

    $435.9

    5%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    EPS – diluted (GAAP)*

    $4.15

    $3.11

    33%

    $10.27

    $8.89

    16%

    EPS – diluted (Non-GAAP)*

    $4.88

    $4.55

    7%

    $12.58

    $11.38

    11%

    * Twelve months ended January 31, 2019 includes a $25 million benefit ($18 million net of tax; $0.47 cents per diluted share) from the collection of an accounts receivable balance previously considered uncollectible.

     

    A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the financial tables of this press release.

    Regional Financial Highlights:

    Fourth quarter ended January 31, Twelve months ended January 31,
    ($ in millions)

    2020

    2019

    Y/Y Change

    2020

    2019

    Y/Y Change

    AMERICAS

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net Sales

    $4,291.8

    $4,241.7

    1%

    $16,600.0

    $16,041.1

    3%

    % of WW net sales

    41%

    41%

     

    45%

    43%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating income (GAAP)*

    $89.1

    $105.0

    -15%

    $333.2

    $366.6

    -9%

    % of net sales

    2.08%

    2.47%

    -39 bps

    2.01%

    2.29%

    -28 bps

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating income (Non-GAAP)*

    $113.1

    $125.2

    -10%

    $405.1

    $431.3

    -6%

    % of net sales

    2.63%

    2.95%

    -32 bps

    2.44%

    2.69%

    -25 bps

    EUROPE

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net Sales

    $5,760.6

    $5,895.1

    -2%

    $19,132.0

    $20,026.1

    -4%

    % of WW net sales

    56%

    56%

     

    52%

    54%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating income (GAAP)

    $131.9

    $109.1

    21%

    $272.5

    $195.4

    39%

    % of net sales

    2.29%

    1.85%

    44 bps

    1.42%

    0.98%

    44 bps

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating income (Non-GAAP)

    $140.8

    $133.4

    6%

    $306.1

    $287.5

    6%

    % of net sales

    2.44%

    2.26%

    18 bps

    1.60%

    1.44%

    16 bps

    ASIA PACIFIC

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net Sales

    $328.4

    $327.7

    0%

    $1,266.4

    $1,171.8

    8%

    % of WW net sales

    3%

    3%

     

    3%

    3%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating income (loss) (GAAP)

    $5.6

    ($40.2)

    NM

    $8.8

    ($36.7)

    NM

    % of net sales

    1.69%

    -12.26%

    NM

    0.69%

    -3.13%

    NM

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating income (Non-GAAP)

    $6.1

    $9.7

    -37%

    $15.0

    $17.9

    -16%

    % of net sales

    1.87%

    2.97%

    -110 bps

    1.18%

    1.53%

    -35 bps

    * Twelve months ended January 31, 2019 includes a $25 million benefit ($18 million net of tax; $0.47 cents per diluted share) from the collection of an accounts receivable balance previously considered uncollectible.

     

    Note: WW = worldwide

    Stock-based compensation expense was $8.5 million, an increase of $0.7 million, compared to the prior-year quarter. These expenses are excluded from the regional operating results and presented as a separate line item in the company’s segment reporting (see the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in the financial tables of this press release).

    Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended January 31, 2020:

    • Worldwide net sales were $10.4 billion, a decrease of 1 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales were flat.

      • Americas: Net sales were $4.3 billion, an increase of 1 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 1 percent.
      • Europe: Net sales were $5.8 billion, a decrease of 2 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales were flat.
      • Asia Pacific: Net sales were $0.3 billion, flat compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net sales were also flat.
      • The following vendor represented 10 percent or more of worldwide net sales in the fourth quarter: Apple Inc. 19 percent.
    • Net cash generated by operations during the quarter was $180 million. The cash conversion cycle was 15 days, equal to the year-ago period.

    Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2020:

    • Worldwide net sales were $37.0 billion, a decrease of 1 percent compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 2 percent.

      • Americas: Net sales were $16.6 billion, an increase of 3 percent compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 4 percent.
      • Europe: Net sales were $19.1 billion, a decrease of 4 percent compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, net sales were flat.
      • Asia Pacific: Net sales were $1.3 billion, an increase of 8 percent compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 10 percent.
    • Net cash generated by operations during the fiscal year was $593 million.
    • At January 31, 2020, the company had approximately $1.9 billion of goodwill and acquired intangibles.
    • Return on invested capital for the trailing twelve months was 13 percent, compared to 12 percent in the prior year. Adjusted return on invested capital for the trailing twelve months was 15 percent, compared to 14 percent in the year-ago period.

    “Our fourth quarter capped a momentous year for Tech Data,” said Rich Hume, chief executive officer. “For the fiscal year 2020, we delivered a strong financial performance while making strategic progress and continuing to deliver higher value to our channel partners, colleagues and shareholders. We ended the year by reaching our biggest milestone yet—the agreement to be acquired by Apollo. We look forward to completing the transaction and working with the Apollo team to accelerate investments in our business.”

    Subsequent Events

    Tech Data previously announced its entry into a definitive agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with Tiger Midco, LLC (“Parent”), an affiliate of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO), a leading global alternative investment manager (“Apollo”).

    The Merger Agreement provides that Parent will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tech Data common stock for $145 per share in cash. Tech Data filed Current Reports on Form 8-K on November 13, 2019 and November 29, 2019 providing further information with respect to the Merger Agreement and the Amendment No. 1 thereto. On February 12, 2020 Tech Data’s shareholders voted to approve and adopt the Merger Agreement at a special meeting of shareholders, which was one of the conditions to the closing of the merger. The closing of the merger remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2020, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.

    For additional information on the merger, please see Tech Data’s definitive proxy statement filed on January 10, 2020 as supplemented by the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 4, 2020.

    As previously announced, due to the pending transaction with affiliates of Apollo, Tech Data does not plan to host an earnings conference call nor provide forward-looking guidance.

    Non-GAAP Financial Information

    The non-GAAP financial information contained in this release is included with the intention of providing investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s operational results and trends, but should only be used in conjunction with results reported in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Certain non-GAAP measures presented in this release or other releases, presentations and similar documents issued by the Company include sales, income or expense items as adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as “constant currency”), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and Adjusted Return on Invested Capital. Certain non-GAAP measures also exclude acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense, benefits associated with legal settlements, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, goodwill impairment, value-added tax assessments and related interest expense, gain on disposal of subsidiary, tax indemnifications, changes in deferred tax valuation allowances and the impact of U.S. tax reform. A detailed reconciliation of the adjustments between results calculated using GAAP and non-GAAP in this release is contained in the attached financial schedules.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

    Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from Tech Data’s expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which Tech Data is unable to predict or control, that may cause Tech Data’s actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the proposed merger include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the failure of the parties to satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed merger, including the failure of the parties to obtain required regulatory approvals; the risk that regulatory or other approvals are delayed or are subject to terms and conditions that are not anticipated; and the risks, uncertainties, and other factors detailed from time to time in Tech Data’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

    Many of these factors are beyond Tech Data’s control. Tech Data cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by Tech Data are not guarantees of future performance. Tech Data disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

    About Tech Data

    Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

    TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

    (Unaudited)

     
    Three months ended January 31, Twelve months ended January 31,

     

    2020

     

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

     

    2019

     

    Net sales

    $

    10,380,809

     

    $

    10,464,501

    $

    36,998,421

     

    $

    37,238,950

     

    Cost of products sold

     

    9,714,578

     

     

    9,815,353

     

    34,700,774

     

     

    34,983,051

     

    Gross profit

     

    666,231

     

     

    649,148

     

    2,297,647

     

     

    2,255,899

     

    Operating expenses:
    Selling, general and administrative expenses

     

    438,559

     

     

    414,540

     

    1,691,311

     

     

    1,648,895

     

    Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses

     

    9,953

     

     

    21,121

     

    26,030

     

     

    87,920

     

    Goodwill impairment

     

     

     

    47,434

     

     

     

    47,434

     

    Legal settlements and other, net

     

    (351

    )

     

    (633

    )

     

    (15,406

    )

    Gain on disposal of subsidiary

     

    (1,390

    )

     

    (6,746

    )

     

    448,161

     

     

    483,095

     

    1,715,318

     

     

    1,762,097

     

    Operating income

     

    218,070

     

     

    166,053

     

    582,329

     

     

    493,802

     

    Interest expense

     

    17,729

     

     

    27,345

     

    86,005

     

     

    106,725

     

    Other expense, net

     

    5,235

     

     

    6,013

     

    11,786

     

     

    13,792

     

    Income before income taxes

     

    195,106

     

     

    132,695

     

    484,538

     

     

    373,285

     

    Provision for income taxes

     

    46,026

     

     

    15,896

     

    110,038

     

     

    32,705

     

    Net income

    $

    149,080

     

    $

    116,799

    $

    374,500

     

    $

    340,580

     

     
    Earnings per share
    Basic

    $

    4.19

     

    $

    3.13

    $

    10.35

     

    $

    8.94

     

    Diluted

    $

    4.15

     

    $

    3.11

    $

    10.27

     

    $

    8.89

     

    Weighted average common shares outstanding:
    Basic

     

    35,564

     

     

    37,316

     

    36,186

     

     

    38,094

     

    Diluted

     

    35,928

     

     

    37,577

     

    36,460

     

     

    38,317

     

    TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

    (In thousands, except par value and share amounts)

     

    January 31,

     

    January 31,

    2020

     

    2019

    ASSETS (unaudited)
     
    Current assets:
    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    841,366

     

    $

    799,123

     

    Accounts receivable, net

     

    6,192,203

     

     

    6,241,740

     

    Inventories

     

    3,042,541

     

     

    3,297,385

     

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

     

    362,182

     

     

    354,601

     

    Total current assets

     

    10,438,292

     

     

    10,692,849

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

    287,150

     

     

    274,917

     

    Goodwill and intangible assets, net

     

    2,067,933

     

     

    1,843,848

     

    Other assets, net

     

    475,234

     

     

    174,938

     

    Total assets

    $

    13,268,609

     

    $

    12,986,552

     

     
    LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
    Current liabilities:
    Accounts payable

    $

    7,259,246

     

    $

    7,496,466

     

    Accrued expenses and other liabilities

     

    1,112,457

     

     

    1,000,126

     

    Revolving credit loans and current maturities of long-term debt, net

     

    112,882

     

     

    110,368

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    8,484,585

     

     

    8,606,960

     

    Long-term debt, less current maturities

     

    1,338,136

     

     

    1,300,554

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

    326,433

     

     

    142,315

     

    Total liabilities

    $

    10,149,154

     

    $

    10,049,829

     

     
    Shareholders’ equity:
    Common stock, par value $0.0015; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 59,245,585 shares issued at January 31, 2020 and 2019

    $

    89

     

    $

    89

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

    855,020

     

     

    844,206

     

    Treasury stock, at cost (23,819,230 and 22,305,464 shares at January 31, 2020 and 2019)

     

    (1,198,132

    )

     

    (1,037,872

    )

    Retained earnings

     

    3,461,014

     

     

    3,086,514

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive income

     

    1,464

     

     

    43,786

     

    Total shareholders’ equity

     

    3,119,455

     

     

    2,936,723

     

    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

    $

    13,268,609

     

    $

    12,986,552

     

    TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

    (In thousands)

    (Unaudited)

     
    Twelve months ended January 31,

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

    Cash flows from operating activities:
    Cash received from customers

    $

    48,892,924

     

    $

    47,836,136

     

    Cash paid to vendors and employees

     

    (48,118,538

    )

     

    (47,263,258

    )

    Interest paid, net

     

    (87,886

    )

     

    (97,293

    )

    Income taxes paid

     

    (93,410

    )

     

    (95,450

    )

    Net cash provided by operating activities

     

    593,090

     

     

    380,135

     

    Cash flows from investing activities:
    Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested

     

     

     

    8,985

     

    Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

     

    (209,923

    )

     

    (124,223

    )

    Expenditures for property and equipment

     

    (48,352

    )

     

    (40,995

    )

    Software and software development costs

     

    (36,470

    )

     

    (20,419

    )

    Other

     

    4,491

     

     

    4,943

     

    Net cash used in investing activities

     

    (290,254

    )

     

    (171,709

    )

    Cash flows from financing activities:
    Borrowings on long-term debt

     

    300,000

     

     

     

    Principal payments on long-term debt

     

    (345,177

    )

     

    (208,591

    )

    Cash paid for debt issuance costs

     

    (4,341

    )

     

     

    Net repayments on revolving credit loans

     

    (9,005

    )

     

    (11,288

    )

    Payments for employee withholdings on equity awards

     

    (9,428

    )

     

    (7,102

    )

    Proceeds from the reissuance of treasury stock

     

    1,660

     

     

    1,771

     

    Acquisition of noncontrolling interest

     

    (7,553

    )

     

     

    Repurchases of common stock

     

    (170,191

    )

     

    (107,025

    )

    Other

     

    529

     

     

     

    Net cash used in financing activities

     

    (243,506

    )

     

    (332,235

    )

    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

     

    (17,087

    )

     

    (32,696

    )

    Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

     

    42,243

     

     

    (156,505

    )

    Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

     

    799,123

     

     

    955,628

     

    Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

    $

    841,366

     

    $

    799,123

     

     
    Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
    Net income

    $

    374,500

     

    $

    340,580

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
    Goodwill impairment

     

     

     

    47,434

     

    Gain on disposal of subsidiary

     

    (1,390

    )

     

    (6,746

    )

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    153,099

     

     

    158,997

     

    Provision for losses on accounts receivable

     

    21,081

     

     

    9,903

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

     

    32,187

     

     

    31,513

     

    Accretion of debt discount and debt issuance costs

     

    4,042

     

     

    3,841

     

    Deferred income taxes

     

    19,187

     

     

    (12,482

    )

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposition:
    Accounts receivable

     

    159,569

     

     

    (512,385

    )

    Inventories

     

    213,344

     

     

    (480,001

    )

    Prepaid expenses and other assets

     

    66,777

     

     

    13,581

     

    Accounts payable

     

    (406,839

    )

     

    852,369

     

    Accrued expenses and other liabilities

     

    (42,467

    )

     

    (66,469

    )

    Total adjustments

     

    218,590

     

     

    39,555

     

    Net cash provided by operating activities

    $

    593,090

     

    $

    380,135

     

    TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

    GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    (In thousands)

    Three months ended January 31, 2020

    Americas (1) Europe (1) Asia Pacific (1) Stock
    Compensation
    Expense    		 Consolidated
    Net Sales

    $ 4,291,774

    $ 5,760,643

    $ 328,392

    $ 10,380,809

    Operating income (GAAP) (1)

    $ 89,095

    $ 131,893

    $ 5,562

    $ (8,480)

    $ 218,070

    Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses

    8,275

    1,196

    19

    463

    9,953

    Legal settlements and other, net

    (351)

    (351)

    Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense

    16,058

    6,448

    1,306

    23,812

    Tax indemnifications

    1,295

    (750)

    545

    Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments

    $ 23,982

    $ 8,939

    $ 575

    $ 463

    $ 33,959

    Operating income (non-GAAP)

    $ 113,077

    $ 140,832

    $ 6,137

    $ (8,017)

    $ 252,029

    Operating margin (GAAP)

    2.08%

    2.29%

    1.69%

    2.10%

    Operating margin (non-GAAP)

    2.63%

    2.44%

    1.87%

    2.43%

     
    (1) GAAP operating income does not include stock compensation expense at the regional level.
     
     

    Three months ended January 31, 2019

    Americas (1) Europe (1) Asia Pacific (1) Stock
    Compensation
    Expense    		 Consolidated
    Net Sales

    $ 4,241,714

    $ 5,895,072

    $ 327,715

    $ 10,464,501

    Operating income (GAAP) (1)

    $ 104,966

    $ 109,083

    $ (40,177)

    $ (7,819)

    $ 166,053

    Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses

    6,145

    13,293

    1,348

    335

    21,121

    Goodwill impairment

    47,434

    47,434

    Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense

    13,414

    7,977

    1,315

    22,706

    Tax indemnifications

    708

    3,033

    (202)

    3,539

    Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments

    $ 20,267

    $ 24,303

    $ 49,895

    $ 335

    $ 94,800

    Operating income (non-GAAP)

    $ 125,233

    $ 133,386

    $ 9,718

    $ (7,484)

    $ 260,853

    Operating margin (GAAP)

    2.47%

    1.85%

    -12.26%

    1.59%

    Operating margin (non-GAAP)

    2.95%

    2.26%

    2.97%

    2.49%

     
    (1) GAAP operating income does not include stock compensation expense at the regional level.
    TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

    GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    (In thousands)

     

    Twelve months ended January 31, 2020

    Americas (1)

     

    Europe (1)

     

    Asia Pacific (1)

     

    Stock

    Compensation

    Expense

     

    Consolidated

    Net Sales

    $

    16,600,023

     

    $

    19,132,040

     

    $

    1,266,358

     

    $

    36,998,421

     

    Operating income (GAAP) (1)

    $

    333,233

     

    $

    272,498

     

    $

    8,785

     

    $

    (32,187

    )

    $

    582,329

     

    Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses

     

    16,078

     

     

    8,424

     

     

    1,065

     

     

    463

     

     

    26,030

     

    Legal settlements and other, net

     

    (633

    )

     

     

     

     

     

    (633

    )

    Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense

     

    56,376

     

     

    25,305

     

     

    5,236

     

     

    86,917

     

    Gain on disposal of subsidiary

     

     

     

    (1,390

    )

     

     

     

    (1,390

    )

    Tax indemnifications

     

     

     

    1,295

     

     

    (103

    )

     

    1,192

     

    Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments

    $

    71,821

     

    $

    33,634

     

    $

    6,198

     

    $

    463

     

    $

    112,116

     

    Operating income (non-GAAP)

    $

    405,054

     

    $

    306,132

     

    $

    14,983

     

    $

    (31,724

    )

    $

    694,445

     

    Operating margin (GAAP)

     

    2.01

    %

     

    1.42

    %

     

    0.69

    %

     

    1.57

    %

    Operating margin (non-GAAP)

     

    2.44

    %

     

    1.60

    %

     

    1.18

    %

     

    1.88

    %

     
    (1) GAAP operating income does not include stock compensation expense at the regional level.
     

    Twelve months ended January 31, 2019

    Americas (1) Europe (1) Asia Pacific (1) Stock
    Compensation
    Expense    		 Consolidated
    Net Sales

    $

    16,041,103

     

    $

    20,026,057

     

    $

    1,171,790

     

    $

    37,238,950

     

    Operating income (GAAP) (1)

    $

    366,637

     

    $

    195,375

     

    $

    (36,697

    )

    $

    (31,513

    )

    $

    493,802

     

    Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses

     

    25,206

     

     

    57,755

     

     

    2,378

     

     

    2,581

     

     

    87,920

     

    Goodwill impairment

     

     

     

     

     

    47,434

     

     

     

     

    47,434

     

    Legal settlements and other, net

     

    (15,406

    )

     

     

     

     

     

    (15,406

    )

    Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense

     

    54,196

     

     

    31,673

     

     

    5,379

     

     

    91,248

     

    Gain on disposal of subsidiary

     

     

     

    (6,746

    )

     

     

     

    (6,746

    )

    Tax indemnifications

     

    708

     

     

    9,484

     

     

    (558

    )

     

    9,634

     

    Total non-GAAP operating income adjustments

    $

    64,704

     

    $

    92,166

     

    $

    54,633

     

    $

    2,581

     

    $

    214,084

     

    Operating income (non-GAAP)

    $

    431,341

     

    $

    287,541

     

    $

    17,936

     

    $

    (28,932

    )

    $

    707,886

     

    Operating margin (GAAP)

     

    2.29

    %

     

    0.98

    %

     

    -3.13

    %

     

    1.33

    %

    Operating margin (non-GAAP)

     

    2.69

    %

     

    1.44

    %

     

    1.53

    %

     

    1.90

    %

     
    (1) GAAP operating income does not include stock compensation expense at the regional level.

    TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

    GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    (In thousands)

     
    Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”)

    Three months ended January 31,

     

    2020

     

     

     

    2019

     

    Net Sales

    $

    10,380,809

     

    $

    10,464,501

     

    SG&A Expenses (GAAP)

    $

    438,559

     

    $

    414,540

     

    Tax indemnifications

     

    (545

    )

     

    (3,539

    )

    Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense

     

    (23,812

    )

     

    (22,706

    )

    SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP)

    $

    414,202

     

    $

    388,295

     

     
    SG&A Expenses (GAAP) %

     

    4.22

    %

     

    3.96

    %

    SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP) %

     

    3.99

    %

     

    3.71

    %

     
     

    Twelve months ended January 31,

     

    2020

     

     

     

    2019

     

    Net Sales

    $

    36,998,421

     

    $

    37,238,950

     

    SG&A Expenses (GAAP)

    $

    1,691,311

     

    $

    1,648,895

     

    Tax indemnifications

     

    (1,192

    )

     

    (9,634

    )

    Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense

     

    (86,917

    )

     

    (91,248

    )

    SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP)

    $

    1,603,202

     

    $

    1,548,013

     

     
    SG&A Expenses (GAAP) %

     

    4.57

    %

     

    4.43

    %

    SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP) %

     

    4.33

    %

     

    4.16

    %

    TECH DATA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

    GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

    (In thousands)

     
    Three months ended January 31,

    2020

     

    2019

    Net Income

    Diluted EPS

     

    Net Income

    Diluted EPS

    GAAP Results

    $149,080

    $4.15

     

    $116,799

    $3.11

    Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses

    9,953

    0.27

     

    21,121

    0.56

    Goodwill impairment

     

    47,434

    1.26

    Legal settlements and other, net

    (351)

    (0.01)

     

    Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense

    23,812

    0.66

     

    22,706

    0.60

    Tax indemnifications

    545

    0.02

     

    3,539

    0.09

    Income tax effect of tax indemnifications

    (545)

    (0.02)

     

    (3,539)

    (0.09)

    Income tax effect of other adjustments above

    (8,307)

    (0.23)

     

    (8,815)

    (0.23)

    Change in deferred tax valuation allowances

    1,300

    0.04

     

    (2,914)

    (0.08)

    Impact of US tax reform

     

    (25,234)

    (0.67)

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-GAAP Results

    $175,487

    $4.88

     

    $171,097

    $4.55

     

     

     

     

     

    Twelve months ended January 31,

    2020

     

    2019

    Net Income

    Diluted EPS

     

    Net Income

    Diluted EPS

    GAAP Results

    $374,500

    $10.27

     

    $340,580

    $8.89

    Acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses

    26,030

    0.71

     

    87,920

    2.29

    Goodwill impairment

     

    47,434

    1.24

    Legal settlements and other, net

    (633)

    (0.02)

     

    (15,406)

    (0.40)

    Gain on disposal of subsidiary

    (1,390)

    (0.04)

     

    (6,746)

    (0.18)

    Value added tax assessments and related interest expense

     

    (928)

    (0.02)

    Acquisition-related intangible assets amortization expense

    86,917

    2.38

     

    91,248

    2.38

    Tax indemnifications

    1,192

    0.03

     

    9,634

    0.25

    Income tax effect of tax indemnifications

    (1,192)

    (0.03)

     

    (9,634)

    (0.25)

    Income tax effect of other adjustments above

    (27,949)

    (0.76)

     

    (39,925)

    (1.04)

    Income tax benefit from acquisition settlement

     

    (13,046)

    (0.34)

    Change in deferred tax valuation allowances

    1,300

    0.04

     

    (5,987)

    (0.16)

    Impact of US tax reform

     

    (49,234)

    (1.28)

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-GAAP Results

    $458,775

    $12.58

     

    $435,910

    $11.38

    TECH DATA CORPO

    Contacts

    Investor Contact
    Arleen Quinones

    Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

    +1 727.532.8866

    arleen.quinones@techdata.com

    Media Contact
    Bobby Eagle

    Director, External Communications

    +1 727.538.5864

    bobby.eagle@techdata.com

    Read full story here

    error: Content is protected !!