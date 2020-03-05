Students Invited to Set College and Career Goals at Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning—Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2020-2021 school year. A tuition-free online public school program of the Hallsville Independent School District, TVAH offers a supportive learning community for students statewide in grades 3-12.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers and an interactive curriculum, TVAH gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in an environment that recognizes individual learning styles.

Through the Destinations Career Academy at TVAH, high school students can discover exciting options for their future in career fields such as business, accounting, marketing and health science. Students can choose from a variety of career-focused electives developed with industry professionals and prepare for college and careers through project based learning and a rich and dynamic curriculum.

“ As educators, it is our responsibility to prepare our students not only for graduation day, but for whatever comes their way for years to come,” said Catherine Groven, TVAH’s head of school. “ By introducing them to career options now, our hope is that they will be equipped to enter the working world or higher education with confidence about what they are capable of accomplishing.”

All TVAH students have the opportunity to take a full course load in core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, arts, music, and electives. TVAH’s classes are taught by Texas-licensed teachers who provide instruction during live online class sessions, and are available to students via phone, email and one-to-one meetings.

Eligible 11th and 12th graders may also take college-level courses through TVAH’s relationship with The University of Texas of the Permian Basin. Eligible students can enroll tuition-free in up to two college-level courses per semester, simultaneously earning credits towards both their high school diploma and a post-secondary degree.

Virtual student clubs and in-person activities such as field trips, community service opportunities and social gatherings enhance the student experience, and graduating seniors are celebrated at an in-person graduation ceremony each spring.

More information on TVAH and enrollment requirements can be found at tvah.k12.com or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is a program of the Hallsville Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a contractual relationship between Hallsville Independent School District and K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.

