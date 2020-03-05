Start the Rest of Your Life Today: Wyoming Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for 2020-2021

LUSK, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning—Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA), a full-time public school program of the Niobrara County School District #1, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Available tuition-free to students in grades K-12, WYVA provides an opportunity for students to plan for college and career success.

Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, WYVA will offer the Destinations Career Academy to high school students. With the goal of preparing students for college and careers in IT and Business, WYVA’s Destinations Career Academy will provide early exposure to these fields through coursework, project based learning, and by connecting with industry partners.

Students will get exposure to such fields as computer programming, digital design and marketing. Courses developed with business and industry professionals provide opportunities for students to explore college and career options while charting their own path to graduation and beyond.

“We are excited to grow our program to offer meaningful career readiness education curriculum,” said WYVA Head of School Joe Heywood. “We have a unique opportunity to support students across the state as they unlock their potential and plan for a successful future. Whether that means enrolling in college or a starting a career after graduation, we’re proud to be a partner in each students’ journey.”

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, arts, music, and electives. Eligible high school students can take advanced courses and receive up to 32 credits to apply to both their high school diploma and a post-secondary degree, at no charge to the family.

WYVA offers a supportive online and blended learning community. WYVA’s state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and connect with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions to help them stay on track.

Virtual student clubs and in-person activities such as field trips, community service opportunities and social gatherings enhance the student experience. WYVA is also home to chapters of several national student organizations, including SkillsUSA and National Honors Society.

Enrollment at WYVA is now open for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit wyva.k12.com or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Wyoming Virtual Academy

Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA) is a full-time online public school program of the Niobrara County School District #1 that serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. WYVA is tuition-free to Wyoming students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WYVA, visit wyva.k12.com.

Contacts

Emily Riordan



Director, Corporate Communications



K12 Inc.



eriordan@k12.com

703-483-7328