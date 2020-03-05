Star Micronics announces launch of TSP847II AirPrint™ POS Printer

High Wycombe, UK, 23 April 2019 – International POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics announces the launch of the TSP847II AirPrint™ POS printer. This printer follows the recently launched Star TSP654II AirPrint and is the first 112mm wide receipt, barcode, label and ticket POS printer on the market to be Apple AirPrint certified.

AirPrint provides easy mobile printing solutions for Apple iPad, iPhone, iPod and MacBook users on any private network with the key objective to be able to wirelessly print via the customer’s network without installing specific printer drivers. With AirPrint support pre-installed on iOS devices, the user is able to connect to and print from the required printer.

Traditionally, AirPrint has been purely the domain of wider output inkjet and laser printers for business and personal use, but Apple has now confirmed its rightful place in the POS retail and hospitality sectors with its certification of both the TSP654II AirPrint and TSP847II AirPrint from Star.

Star’s TSP847II AirPrint is the latest addition to its unique multifunctional TSP800II series. Automatically printing A4 output on 112mm wide paper, labels or tickets simply by selecting the TSP800 option within the native OS print function, the TSP847II AirPrint is a unique Apple iPad, iPhone, iPod A4 to virtual A6 replacement printer. With up to 90% lower running costs when compared with a typical A4 laser printer, the TSP847II AirPrint offers an effective low cost, space saving alternative for use with iOS devices.

Star is widely acknowledged as the leading hardware innovator in the move from more expensive traditional POS terminals to Cloud connected tablet POS featuring lower cost hardware that can be mobile or fixed and easily upgradable as the business grows. Coupled with Cloud connected software that is flexible, low cost and progressively scalable according to market developments and individual business needs, tablet POS is being increasingly chosen over traditional POS across retail and hospitality.

“Building on the success of the TSP654II AirPrint, the TSP847II AirPrint provides the unique versatility of a 112mm print width alongside multifunctional capability”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “As a compact, cost-effective alternative to an A4 laser printer the TSP847II AirPrint provides driver free printing for a variety of applications across retail and hospitality where wide print output is required.”

Background Information on Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world’s largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star’s proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics’ range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

-oOo-

For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:

Claire Smith

PR Manager

Star Micronics EMEA

Tel: +44 (0)1494 471111

Email: Csmith@Star-EMEA.com

Source: RealWire