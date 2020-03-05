Prepare for the Future Today: Missouri Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2020-2021 School Year

MANCHESTER, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning—Missouri Virtual Academy (MOVA) is now accepting enrollments for the 2020-2021 school year. A tuition-free public school program of the Grandview R-2 School District, MOVA offers a supportive online and blended learning community for students statewide in grades K-12.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers and a dynamic and interactive curriculum, MOVA gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in an environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

“ As educators, it is our responsibility to meet students where they are on their academic journey,” said Kelvin Carter, Career Readiness Education Administrator. “ At MOVA we have a unique opportunity to equip students with the tools they need to succeed with us, and wherever they plan to go next.”

MOVA students access a rich curriculum facilitated by Missouri-certified teachers in virtual classrooms. All students are offered the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music. MOVA’s teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one online meetings to ensure academic and personal success.

Through the Destinations Career Academy at MOVA, students in grades 9-12 may choose to pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in in-demand career fields of Business, Health and Human Services, and Information Technology. Courses developed with business and industry professionals invite students to explore college and career options while charting their own path to graduation and beyond.

Families and students choose online and blended learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, school safety concerns, or to balance student schedules with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

MOVA students remain connected to their district of residence and graduate with diplomas from their home district. Students are eligible for sports, outings, and extra-curricular activities like all other public-school students in Missouri. MOVA also builds its own school community through virtual and in-person activities such as field trips and social gatherings to enhance the student experience.

More information on MOVA and how to enroll can be found at mova.k12.com or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Missouri Virtual Academy

Missouri Virtual Academy is a full-time public-school program serving students in grades K through 12 with prior public-school enrollment the semester prior to enrollment. As part of the Grandview R-2 School District, MOVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MOVA, visit mova.k12.com.

