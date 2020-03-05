Phunware Announces New Customer Wins for Application Transactions

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #AI—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced new customer wins for application transactions using Phunware’s proprietary Audience Engagement solution.

Audience Engagement is a managed service capability that enables brands to build custom audiences and deliver targeted media to optimize engagement. Combining mobile advertising with Knowledge Graph data from over a billion devices, Phunware makes it easy to deliver customized messaging at scale by providing exclusive customer insights into user interests, behaviors and locations tied to unique Phunware IDs. Phunware also recently released new user activity audiences capabilities to its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that allows brands to create custom user segments, calculate approximate audience sizes and create cross-platform campaigns among users.

“Phunware has been delivering everything you need to succeed on mobile for over a decade, so helping brands engage audiences with digital media is a natural core competency for us in a mobile-first world,” said Luan Dang, CTO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our data-enriched media allows brands to optimize their marketing spend, while our blockchain-enabled data exchange provides improved transparency to combat ad fraud and ensure both brand and consumer protection alike.”

New customer wins included Samsung, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, House of Blues, AEG, Madison Square Garden, Metrolink, Coast Electric, Census 2020, the University of Pennsylvania and Truthfinder amongst others.

“For the past couple years, we have worked with Phunware to run successful and engaging mobile campaigns for Hyundai,” said Victor Faria, former Associate Director at Canvas Worldwide. “Their 1st-party data and targeting capabilities have not only driven high front-end metrics for us (CTR), but they are also our mobile top performer in terms of back-end conversions that drive ROI. We also appreciate that they are a true partner who can help out with building mobile creative if we need.”

To ensure that application transactions are optimized for media spend, Phunware’s account management and optimization team carefully monitors campaign progress in MaaS and makes daily optimizations to ensure that overall campaign key performance indicators (KPIs) are met and exceeded. Customized customer reporting includes:

Total impressions served

Total clicks achieved, including click-through-rates

Rich media engagement rates

Video completion rates

Daily breakouts per creative

Sum of spend and added value

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

