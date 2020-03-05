LANSA Raises Bar for Low-Code Software Development with New Release of Visual LANSA

London, UK – 31 July 2018 – LANSA (www.lansa.com), the original low-code vendor, has announced a major new release of its software development platform, Visual LANSA. This raises the enterprise app development bar by delivering the ability to build scalable mobile, web and desktop applications significantly faster than before.

This latest release will accelerate customers’ digital transformation projects, from disruptive customer apps to critical line-of-business solutions.

Visual LANSA developers now have access to a range of innovative new tools that set the pace for the low-code market. The focus has been on improving key areas including:

• More seamless, enterprise scale integration between LANSA apps and third-party solutions. This includes tools that simplify the building of an application architecture based on microservices and REST APIs.

• Powerful user interface generation tools including in-built Google Material Design controls to make it even easier for non-designers to build great looking, easy-to-use applications.

• An updated Visual LANSA Framework with enhanced prototyping tools for faster development and responsive design. Making it fast and easy to show end users prospective applications and gain input and feedback before full development.

• New Smart DevOps and version control facilities including built-in integration with Git and GitHub. This simplifies every aspect of the development cycle – both client-side and server-side for mobile, desktop and web.

• Improvements that speed development and deployment times. This includes new tools in the development environment and a new one-click deployment system.

• LANSA’s unique rules engine to centralise and apply the rules for the validation and the visualisation of business data to maximise reuse and minimise maintenance.

• A brand new Visual LANSA Developer Center (developer.lansa.com) with easy access to all new tools, examples and documentation. In addition, a suite of complete sample applications and layouts is provided that can be used as-is or tailored simply as needed.

Commenting on the launch, Steve Gapp, President of LANSA said, “LANSA focussed on helping customers address the ‘difficult to do’ things. This release makes major improvements to each of the five key areas: development, integration, deployment, maintenance and DevOps. We believe these changes will help organisations build the applications they need to transform their business, faster than ever before.”

This latest release of Visual LANSA (version 14 SP2) is available to customers now. A 60-day free trial with a fully-provisioned cloud service is available to developers looking to try out v14 SP2. More information is available at www.lansa.com.

About LANSA:

LANSA is the original low-code, high productivity tool for fast and easy (yet powerful) mobile, web and desktop applications. Thousands of customers trust the LANSA platform to develop enterprise apps at the speed of low-code. LANSA has stood the test of time, from the client/server era to modern enterprise web and mobile apps. LANSA provides a single-language IDE to generate the client-side, the server-side and everything in between. LANSA brings 30 years of experience in application development, integration and modernisation. www.lansa.com

Source: RealWire