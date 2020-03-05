Joomla 3.9’s Privacy Tools Drive GDPR and Regulatory Compliance

Joomla, one of the World’s most popular Open Source CMS (Content Management Systems) has announced the release of Joomla 3.9.

As a collaborative community-driven software release, Joomla 3.9 reflects and incorporates global user feedback gathered through extensive community surveys, Joomla forum posts and feature requests. Joomla have incorporated the very latest feedback in Version 3.9 to provide users with a comprehensive ‘Privacy Tool Suite’. This facilitates the compliance of Joomla websites with laws and regulations, most notably GDPR.

Amongst the new features included are:

The Privacy System

Right at the heart of the system’s legal and regulatory capabilities are several powerful subsystems. These help to ensure the compliance of Joomla websites. The enhanced Privacy System also allows consent checkboxes to be displayed on core forms; the export and/or removal of personal data when requested, and the ability to check related capabilities of extensions.

This system enables you to create an audit-log of website activity performed and can be fine-tuned to the site administrator’s preferences. The system allows for a review of the action log, export and purging of the entries.

Users can now add notes to articles, filter them, search for a specific article content and load a module by ID into an article. For multilingual sites, there is a new toolbar button to edit multilingual associations. Users also have the opportunity to propagate existing multilingual associations in order to save time.

Site admins can now view the intro or full image in their frontend newsflash module, show articles from a specific author, and display tags per language. The custom fields benefit from more flexibility as a result of a new repeatable custom field, and it’s now possible to create alternative layouts. As a bonus, it’s also possible to use Google Invisible reCAPTCHA in the website forms.

Says Michael Babker, Joomla 3.9 Release Lead, “This release delivers over 250 improvements designed to make the administration of Joomla easier, whilst adding to the feature-rich system’s attractiveness. In short, Joomla 3.9 is a truly impressive system that offers considerable peace of mind to those coping with regulatory issues such as GDPR. In this respect it is an important milestone and we expect that there will be strong demand.”

ABOUT JOOMLA

Joomla is one of world’s most popular software packages, led, built and managed by an international community of volunteer contributors. Joomla is used to build, organise, manage and publish content for small or large businesses, governments, non-profits and organisations worldwide. Joomla is supported by a unique and large multilingual ecosystem and powers two million active web sites and over nine percent (9%) of all known business websites.

Joomla provides a great opportunity to grow a business. The rock-solid code base and large global community will help get you up to speed in no time at all. With Joomla, the possibilities are endless.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For further information or interviews please contact Rowan Hoskyns-Abrahall, Joomla Project President at president@opensourcematters.org

RESOURCES FOR EDITORS

Joomla 3.9 Microsite: https://www.joomla.org/3

Main Joomla Site: https://www.joomla.org/

Video: https://youtu.be/prBpxVspDHs

Imagery: https://joom.la/39visuals

Source: RealWire