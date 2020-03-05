Join A “Top” School: Texas Online Preparatory School Now Enrolling for the 2020-2021 School Year

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning–Named for the second year in a row among the best online high schools in America by Niche.com, Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is now enrolling students for the 2020-2021 school year.

A public school authorized by the Huntsville Independent School District, TOPS provides students statewide in grades 3 through 12 with an online and blended curriculum focused on college preparation.

“ We believe every student has what it takes to establish, pursue and achieve their own academic and personal goals,” said Forrest Smith, TOPS Head of School. “ We are proud to provide a learning environment that meets diverse student needs and look forward to welcoming a new group of students in the coming year.”

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers and a dynamic curriculum, TOPS students access the school’s interactive and engaging courses anywhere with an internet connection, and attend live virtual classes taught by dedicated teachers.

Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages and electives. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings online to ensure academic and personal success.

Students choose to attend public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, school safety concerns, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academic goals.

Virtual student clubs and in-person activities such as work-based learning, field trips, community service opportunities and social gatherings enhance the student experience throughout the year. TOPS is also home to chapters of several national student organizations, including National Honors Society, and graduating seniors are celebrated at an in-person graduation ceremony each spring.

To enroll in TOPS, students must have met a minimum passing standard on the previous year’s STAAR scores, have had 90 percent attendance during the previous school year, been promoted to the next grade level, and show proof of prior Texas public school enrollment. In addition, high school students must be on track to graduate.

To learn more about the school and enrollment requirements, visit tops.k12.com download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Texas Online Preparatory School

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) is a public school that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TOPS is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a partnership between Huntsville Independent School District and K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com.

Contacts

Emily Riordan



Director, Corporate Communications



K12 Inc.



703-483-7328



eriordan@k12.com