Get Back to School and Get Started on Your Future: Pikes Peak Online School Now Enrolling

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning—Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS), a public school program available tuition-free to students in grades 9-12, is now enrolling for the 2020-2021 school year. PPOS provides young people statewide with the opportunity to get and keep their high school education on track while planning for college and career success.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers, and a dynamic, interactive curriculum, PPOS offers students the academic, emotional and social supports needed to earn a high school diploma and succeed after graduation.

“Our entire team is here to point each and every student in a direction that goes beyond achieving short-term academic goals,” said Nicole Tiley, PPOS Head of School. “From the core of our curriculum to our social and emotional learning resources, we are here as teammates, coaches and cheerleaders for our students to achieve their higher education or career objectives.”

At the beginning of the school year, PPOS students take benchmark assessments to identify strengths and challenges, and the results are used to develop individually-tailored learning plans for each student.

Students take courses in the core subjects and have the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school. Through concurrent enrollment partnerships with over 25 community colleges statewide, PPOS offers students the opportunity to take tuition-free college courses along with their high school curriculum.

PPOS graduates earn a high school diploma, and GED prep is available for students unable to graduate before they are 21 years old. PPOS’s online curriculum is reinforced by a Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) program, as well as a family support team that helps each student achieve success in their classes and in life.

PPOS builds a sense of community throughout the year with in-person social and learning opportunities, including an in-person prom and graduation ceremony each spring. Virtual clubs and student organizations give students diverse opportunities to explore shared interests, grow leadership skills and form friendships online and in their communities.

Enrollment at PPOS is now open for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit ppos.k12.com or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Pikes Peak Online School

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is public school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Services that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, PPOS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about PPOS, visit ppos.k12.com.

