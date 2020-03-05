Get Back to School and Get Started on a Career: Insight School of Kansas Now Enrolling for the ‘20-21 School Year

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning—Insight School of Kansas (ISKS), a full-time public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Available tuition-free to students in grades 7-12, as well as to adult learners, ISKS provides Kansans with the opportunity to finish their high school education and plan for college and career success.

Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, ISKS will offer the Destinations Career Program. With the goal of preparing high school students for college and careers in IT, Business, and Health & Human Services, ISKS Destinations students can gain early exposure to these fields through coursework, project based learning, and by connecting with industry partners.

ISKS also offers a unique Adult Learner Program, providing people across the state with the opportunity to earn a high school diploma, no matter when or at what point they left school. Students who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma have a renewed chance to do so, no matter their age.

“ There can be many challenges that get between a student and high school graduation, but earning that diploma is essential to success in today’s economy,” said ISKS Head of School Cassie Barton. “ With our online learning platform and our dedicated staff, we’re here to help students navigate that path and graduate ready to tackle whatever lies ahead.”

ISKS offers students the academic, emotional and social supports needed to earn a high school diploma and succeed after graduation. ISKS staff are committed to the success of each student. State-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and connect with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions to help them stay on track.

ISKS also builds a sense of community throughout the year with in-person social and learning opportunities, including an in-person prom and graduation ceremony each spring. Virtual clubs and student organizations give students diverse opportunities to explore shared interests, grow leadership skills and form friendships online and in their communities.

Enrollment at ISKS is now open for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit ks.insightschools.net or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Kansas

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to school from home using curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISKS, visit ks.insightschools.net.

