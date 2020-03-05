CORRECTING and REPLACING Union Home Mortgage Promotes Leadership in Midwest and Southeast

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First paragraph, second and third sentences of release dated March 4, 2020, should read: Garza, who was promoted to vice president of sales, will provide additional leadership to growing sales teams from the Upper Midwest to Nevada and Arizona. Wright, who was also promoted to vice president of sales, will manage markets on the East Coast through Texas (instead of Garza, who was promoted to vice president of sales, will provide additional leadership to growing sales teams in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Wright, who was also promoted to vice president of sales, will manage Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama region).





The corrected release reads:

UNION HOME MORTGAGE PROMOTES LEADERSHIP IN MIDWEST AND SOUTHEAST

Union Home Mortgage (UHM) announced today the promotions of Cyndi Garza and Bryan Wright. Garza, who was promoted to vice president of sales, will provide additional leadership to growing sales teams from the Upper Midwest to Nevada and Arizona. Wright, who was also promoted to vice president of sales, will manage markets on the East Coast through Texas.

“As we continue to add Partners to our growing firm, it is crucial for us to continue to mentor and provide leadership to our teams across the U.S.,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO. “By elevating both Cyndi and Bryan to these new roles, we give them an increased opportunity to recruit and develop more great talent that will further drive results.”

Garza began her career at Union Home Mortgage in 2011 establishing the company’s first branch in Michigan. Since then, Garza has strategically recruited, trained and coached the sales team; growing it to over 130 people. “I am very excited about this move in my career,” said Garza. “This is a company that has supported me from the very beginning and I am so pleased with what our team has been able to do for our customers each and every day.”

Wright has worked in the mortgage banking industry for 30 years and is a past president of the Mortgage Bankers Association of the Carolinas. He began his career with Union Home Mortgage in 2012. “This company is phenomenal,” said Wright. “Even as we expand and bring more Partners into the organization, never once has our commitment to each other or our customers wavered. ‘Promises Kept’ is more than our slogan, it’s how we go about our business each day.”

“This restructuring of leadership allows for more Union Home Mortgage Partners to dedicate their skills for the overall betterment and growth of the company,” said Jim Ferriter, senior vice president of retail sales. Union Home Mortgage congratulates Cyndi Garza and Bryan Wright on their promotions.

Learn more about Union Home Mortgage’s Leadership Team: https://www.unionhomemortgage.com/leadership

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 5 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

Contacts

Kaila Taton ● 440-863-3212 ● ktaton@unionhomemortgage.com