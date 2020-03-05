Como and Revel Systems Announce Como Essentials Easy-to-Use Loyalty Solution

New offering allows small and midsize businesses to leverage premier customer engagement tools for retention and increased profits

ATLANTA & FORT LEE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revel Systems, a leading provider of a cloud-based point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, and Como, the global leader in customer engagement and marketing solutions, today announced Como Essentials, a new, out-of-the-box engagement and loyalty solution.

Tailored for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) interested in customer engagement solutions but deterred by cost and complexity, Como Essentials combines smart loyalty, marketing automation, and data-driven tools in an easy-to-launch package. In today’s highly competitive digital landscape, this enables SMBs to create customer engagement programs on par with those offered by larger brands. Como Essentials is fully integrated with the Revel POS to enable a seamless customer engagement solution.

“Como wanted to work with Revel Systems to make our end-to-end customer engagement platform even more accessible to a broader range of businesses,” said Yair Holtzer, Founder and Head of Como US. “Using our data-driven technology, the Como Essentials solution enables hospitality and retail chains to drive loyalty and increase customer spend.”

Como Essentials customers will enjoy such benefits as:

Easy loyalty registration enabling new loyalty members to sign up from anywhere (Revel POS, website, or wherever their guests may be)

Customer gifts incentivizing guests to sign up for loyalty programs

A points-based system or punch cards so loyalty members can earn rewards for visits and purchases

Birthday gifts and personalized incentives for loyalty members

In addition, Como Essentials’ streamlined onboarding materials allow for quick learning and deployment of a loyalty solution that is self-led. The marketing suite includes:

Dashboard access offering operators detailed insights on how to grow their businesses based on customer data

CRM access to find and filter customers for marketing communications

Customization of dates and times to increase points accrual and boost customer traffic

Marketing automation tailored to bring customers back

Optional add-ons include a branded mobile app and online ordering.

“We’re excited to partner with Como in offering this new, affordable loyalty solution to our client base,” said Chris Lybeer, Chief Strategy Officer, Revel Systems. “Como Essentials allows us to scalably connect our customers to the right technology for their businesses and help restaurant and retail operators focus on making their brands the best they can be.”

Joint clients of Como and Revel Systems include Belcampo, Gen Korean BBQ, Grabbagreen, Greenberry’s, Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee, LemonShark Poke, Over the Top Cake Supplies, Pecos Pit, Rachel’s Kitchen, Salsa Fresca, Squisito Pizza, Sweetfin Poke, Tarka Indian Kitchen, and The Bean NYC.

Como Essentials is available for a $79 monthly subscription fee, plus a $750 set-up fee. Como is offering a $900 credit for customers who sign up for Como Essentials between now and June 2020.

About Revel

Revel Systems powers the ambitions of restaurants and retailers with a robust cloud-based point of sale (POS) and business management system. The Revel Essentials™ solution, which has been deployed at thousands of customer locations, is designed for the needs of small chains or single sites. The Revel Enterprise™ solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with hundreds of national, big brand customer implementations. Improving day-to-day operations and fueling merchant growth, Revel’s streamlined ecosystem helps customers seize their future by pairing an intuitive POS with powerful management tools on a single platform. Founded in 2010 with major offices in Atlanta, Lithuania, and San Francisco, Revel is a leading member of the Apple Enterprise Mobility Program. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com/ or call (415) 744-1433.

About Como

Como provides businesses with the technology behind the online giants through an end-to-end customer engagement platform inside their POS. With Como Sense™, businesses get all the data-driven tools to know their customers, personalize their experience, and grow visits and spend. Como’s clients include Burger King, Papa John’s, Carl’s Jr., Chuck E. Cheese’s, and Benihana. Como is the leading solution in POS integrations and has been pioneering cloud-based customer engagement technology since 2005. For more information, visit www.como.com.

