Brother Showcases New ‘Supply Chain-Ready’ High-Speed Wireless Network Label Printers at MODEX 2020

These newest additions to the Brother Desktop Thermal printer lineup enable fast, reliable, wireless industrial barcode label printing and generate the easily readable, long lasting labels needed to identify and track items used across manufacturing processes, in the warehouse, and throughout the modern supply chain. Beyond industrial applications, smart labeling solutions are used in fast-paced environments such as omnichannel retail, transportation and logistics and across a growing variety of commercial markets.

Auto ID labeling plays a critical role in today’s manufacturing and supply chain industries. Thermal transfer labels are used on the factory floor for tagging sourced components when they arrive at the plant, to parts areas where shelves, bin boxes and tool cribs must be labeled to ensure speedy pick operations or for tools and asset management. In production processes, barcode label systems identify and track items as they move through a facility or assembly line. In the warehouse, they are used to mark racks, shelves, bins and to identify finished goods for fast, accurate routing and traceability as they are packaged or shipped for delivery. Durable barcode labels also play an increasingly important role in MRO operations.

The TD-4650TNWB and TD-4750TNWB are Brother Mobile Solutions’ best performance desktop printers and in addition to advanced connectivity, they offer print speeds up to 8ips and improved thermal imaging design to help increase print job volume. The series comes standard with the Brother 2-year premier limited warranty and are attractively priced to compete. They are also among the first printers that can be acquired via the Brother Shift & Print Hardware-as-a-Service program.

Raising the Bar – Thermal Transfer Technology with Top Connectivity

According to Ravi Panjwani, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, “For over 30 years Brother has been recognized as a global innovator for setting the standard in thermal transfer labeling technology. With the addition of ‘supply chain-ready’ thermal transfer models offering Wi-Fi connectivity and advancements in speed, functionality and price, we are firmly positioned to help meet the challenges companies face in the tracking of goods as they are built, move to warehouses and then travel across today’s fast-moving industrial supply chain.”

Panjwani adds, “In addition to delivering optimum levels of performance at an exceptional value, we very intentionally crafted our 2-year premier limited warranty to cover print head replacement, regardless of print volume – to alleviate what has been a significant pain point for operations managers.”

Robust features with functionality include:

Performance and Cost – Combines faster print speeds, easier integrations and industry’s best warranty to deliver great performance at low cost.

– Combines faster print speeds, easier integrations and industry’s best warranty to deliver great performance at low cost. Connectivity – Features advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless interfaces. Prints from virtually any Windows, Mac, or Linux computer, including PLC, commonly used in manufacturing.

– Features advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless interfaces. Prints from virtually any Windows, Mac, or Linux computer, including PLC, commonly used in manufacturing. Complete Printing Solution – Comes with intuitive and easy to use BarTender® UltraLite label design/print-software application for designing, WYSIWYG previewing and printing custom media for virtually any application.

– Comes with intuitive and easy to use BarTender® UltraLite label design/print-software application for designing, WYSIWYG previewing and printing custom media for virtually any application. Integration – Effortless integration into existing workflows. Compatible with leading barcode label design software or print directly from the SAP® ERP system. Comes with ZPL II®, EPL2 and DPL emulations, along with FBPL for drop-in solutions.

– Effortless integration into existing workflows. Compatible with leading barcode label design software or print directly from the SAP® ERP system. Comes with ZPL II®, EPL2 and DPL emulations, along with FBPL for drop-in solutions. Reliability – Printers are covered under an industry leading 2-year premier limited warranty, that includes the print head and platen roller, no matter the amount of media printed.

– Printers are covered under an industry leading 2-year premier limited warranty, that includes the print head and platen roller, no matter the amount of media printed. Media – Supports both thermal transfer and direct thermal media! Compatible with a variety of ink ribbon and media type combinations including roll or fanfold.

– Supports both thermal transfer direct thermal media! Compatible with a variety of ink ribbon and media type combinations including roll or fanfold. Versatility – Compatible with larger 300m long ink ribbons and 8” OD media with optional external roll holder accessory to share common media with industrial printers.

– Compatible with larger 300m long ink ribbons and 8” OD media with optional external roll holder accessory to share common media with industrial printers. Usability – Simple to understand color LED control panel, and spindle-less media loading design for fast media roll loading experience.

– Simple to understand color LED control panel, and spindle-less media loading design for fast media roll loading experience. Standalone option – Compatible with new scan-to-print solution to print labels on-demand without the need for a PC or mobile device*.

Software Integration Offers Fast-Path to Printing

Brother offers a wide range of software integration options to ensure companies of all types and sizes are ready to print quickly. In addition, the TD-4650TNWB and 4750TNWB models are compliant with all requirements for device types as defined in the SAP Printer Vendor program and have earned Member Gold status in the SAP Printer Vendor Program. This prestigious status provides SAP customers with best-in-class printing directly from the Brother printer.

Brother Mobile Solutions joins Brother Gearmotors at the event. Brother Gearmotors provides a wide range of products including: AC Induction, Brushless DC, and ultra-efficient Interior Permanent Magnet Motors (IPM) for the manufacturing and supply chain industries.

For more information about the new Brother TD 4” Desktop Thermal Printers, please visit www.BrotherMobileSolutions.com/thermal.

*additional purchase may apply.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile and desktop printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

About Brother Gearmotors

A division of Brother International Corporation, Brother Gearmotors offers a full line of gearmotors and accessories to meet virtually any manufacturing power generation need.

The company’s portfolio includes interior permanent magnet motors (IPM), brushless DC, AC Induction and other high-quality gearmotors and reducers for industries such as food & beverage, packaging and material handling. All Brother Gearmotors products are backed by an industry-best five-year limited warranty. For more information, visit www.BrotherGearmotors.com

