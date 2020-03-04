Lavu Announces Free Software Hosting for Restaurants Affected by Coronavirus

Restaurant management platform is preparing for potential impact on customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading restaurant management platform, Lavu, is preparing to help customers who may be impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus by waiving software hosting fees for those affected. As the world braces for a pandemic, Lavu leadership recognizes the potential for restaurant closures.

“The name Lavu is derived from “love-you” and we love our customers. Lavu is invested in helping restaurant operators during any potential slowdowns that arise due to the coronavirus,” said Lavu CEO, Saleem S. Khatri. “We are closely monitoring the impact of the coronavirus on our industry and we’re here to help our customers.”

To assist, Lavu will waive software fees for customers based on the length of time they are closed if a city shutdown or quarantine happens. “We hope this reduction in fees will alleviate some of the pangs of dealing with a prolonged slowdown in customer traffic. We understand the fluidity of the situation and will adjust our services as needed for our global customer base,” Khatri says.

The CDC is currently advising anyone with flu-like symptoms to stay home and continues to stress the importance of frequent handwashing with soap and hot water. Repeated disinfection of surfaces and frequently touched objects is also vital, and for restaurants full of tables, bar tops and other points of contact, this cannot be overstated.

Customers experiencing closure due to the coronavirus can submit their information here to request assistance.

Lavu is the world’s leading restaurant management platform for small and medium-sized restaurants. The company’s products include an award-winning mobile point-of-sale, payment processing, and back of the house software. Used in food service establishments in more than 98 countries, Lavu is a full-featured iPad-based POS system. Lavu was the first iPad point of sale in the Apple App Store and continues to offer the latest in features and functionalities. Offering flexible payment-processing solutions, an intuitive interface, and a proprietary business management suite, Lavu’s restaurant management platform is ideal for all food and drink establishments.

