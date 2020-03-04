Jetico Delivers Industry’s Most Comprehensive Enterprise Encryption Software for Windows and Mac

BestCrypt by Jetico Expands Cross-Platform Protection to Computers with T2 Chip

HELSINKI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jetico, long-trusted pioneer in data encryption, announced today support for Mac computers with a T2 security chip. With this update, BestCrypt Volume Encryption – Enterprise Edition becomes the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise encryption software for Windows and macOS.

“Native OS encryption tools might be an easy way to get started with data protection. Yet there’s a critical limitation. Their security is bound to only some versions of a single operating system,” states Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. “BestCrypt is already proven to run on more Windows versions than native BitLocker. Now we expand our cross-platform protection to all editions of Mac.”

The latest version of BestCrypt Volume Encryption applies FileVault, macOS native encryption, for Apple File System (APFS) volumes on computers with a T2 chip. Jetico offers the world’s only OS agnostic encryption tool, still used for all other volumes to ensure cross compatibility, especially when handling removable drives.

Waksman continues, “Lost and stolen removable drives is one of the main causes of data breaches. Encryption overcomes this risk. Yet managing and accessing encrypted data on USB drives can be challenging – available computers don’t always support the same encryption tool.”

Waksman focuses on the user benefit claiming, “With this BestCrypt update, Jetico proudly delivers an independent solution to improve security while also boosting productivity. As always, our goal is to provide painless encryption that works the way you do.”

Jetico Central Manager (JCM), part of BestCrypt Volume Encryption – Enterprise Edition, also includes:

Remote management of FileVault encryption from a web-based console

Status reports on encryption and policy compliance

Recovery keys for FileVault automatically stored in JCM encrypted database

For added convenience, BestCrypt Volume Encryption – Enterprise Edition can also run in the cloud, empowering Admins to control all disk encryption activities from anywhere without needing to configure and maintain a dedicated server.



Try for free at cloud.jetico.com.

For over 20 years, Jetico proudly serves enterprise customers with BestCrypt data encryption software, a reliable alternative to native OS encryption. Cloud-based central management of BestCrypt saves time and money, delivering more convenient compliance for regulations like HIPAA and GDPR. On both fixed and removable storage, data on lost computer hardware is safe with BestCrypt.

This update applies also to the standard edition of BestCrypt Volume Encryption.

About Jetico

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico’s BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico’s BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

Apple, Mac, macOS and FileVault are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the United States and other countries.

