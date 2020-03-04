Destinations Career Academy of Colorado Now Enrolling Grades 6-12 for the 2020-2021 School Year

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning–Students interested in getting a head start on future career plans are invited to enroll at Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students in grades 6-12 from across the state can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in in-demand career fields such as agriculture, business and marketing, education and teacher training, health care, legal and law enforcement, information technology, and STEM.

“Middle school and high school is a critical time, when students are just beginning to imagine what’s possible for their future,” said Emma Phipps, CODCA’s Career and Technical Education Dean. “At CODCA, our students have a unique opportunity to discover future career opportunities that really motivate them. We’re excited to extend that opportunity to middle school students as well.”

CODCA students have access to a rich curriculum taught by state-licensed teachers in virtual classrooms. In addition to career-focused coursework, students are offered the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history and world languages; Advanced Placement® courses are also available.

CODCA is the first online school in the state to receive program approvals in Career and Technical Education from the Colorado Community College System Board, for its business and marketing, health science, STEM and IT pathways.

As a public school, CODCA is available tuition-free to students in grades 6-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose online and blended learning because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education.

CODCA offers a supportive online and blended learning community. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings online to ensure academic and personal success.

Virtual student clubs and in-person activities such as work-based learning, field trips, community service opportunities and social gatherings enhance the student experience. CODCA is home to chapters of several national student organizations, including FBLA, HOSA, SkillsUSA and National Honors Society.

More information on CODCA, including how to enroll can be found at codca.k12.com or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is an accredited, full-time public school program of the Julesburg School District that serves Colorado students in grades 6-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, CODCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CODCA, visit codca.k12.com.

