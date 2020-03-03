Zigbee Alliance Adds Bureau Veritas to Its Testing House Roster

California-based Lab Now an Authorized Zigbee Certification Program Testing Provider, Supporting Thriving Markets with Reliable, Interoperable IoT Devices

DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Certification–The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Bureau Veritas now provides Zigbee testing services from their wireless/IoT laboratory in California. As a leader in testing, certification, and global market access services, Bureau Veritas offers Zigbee Alliance member companies another trusted and proven test laboratory to rely on for Zigbee Alliance Test Services.

Bureau Veritas supports manufacturers in the smart home, building automation, industrial, new mobility, connected person, mobile health, and other wireless-enabled industries with testing, certification, and global market access. The company is focused on shaping a world of trust with a network of wireless test facilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Manufacturers have access to their portfolio of innovation services and digital solutions that embrace the latest technologies to help optimize efficiency, improve safety, and ultimately get safe, secure and reliable products to market and in the hands of consumers.

“As leading wireless test specialists, we are proud to add Zigbee Alliance testing services to our wide portfolio of IoT offerings,” said Eddie Parsons, Wireless/IoT Laboratory Manager, Bureau Veritas North America. “Wireless designers and integrators trust us for our extensive technical knowledge and range of third-party testing capabilities that enable timely market access with the confidence that products work as expected.”

“As the IoT industry progresses in a collaborative manner, effective product testing and certification becomes even more important for companies seeking to gain a share of this new wave of IoT prosperity and consumer acceptance that’s coming to the smart home, building, and city markets,” said Jon Harros, Director of Certification and Testing Programs, Zigbee Alliance. “Bureau Veritas gives innovators another esteemed authorized testing house to work through to support brand credibility, value, and customer connections.”

For more information about the Zigbee Alliance Certification Program, the Alliance’s open IoT technologies, Project Connected Home over IP, or how to join to get involved in contributing to the good change happening within the industry, visit www.zigbeealliance.org.

