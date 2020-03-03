Ignite Your Child’s Mind! Idaho Virtual Academy is Now Open for Enrollment

MERIDIAN, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA), an online public charter school accredited by Cognia, is inviting all families from Idaho to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year. IDVA is available tuition-free to all students who reside in Idaho in kindergarten through 12th grade.

IDVA offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online instruction, rigorous, engaging curriculum and the support of Idaho-certified teachers, IDVA ignites the minds of its students by providing a rich, personalized learning experience tailored to each learner.

“At IDVA, we are committed to the lifelong success of each one of our students,” said Head of School Kelly Edginton. “We are on a mission to prepare our students for their future, college and career. We look forward to welcoming new and returning families in the coming school year.”

IDVA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history with additional options for art, music, world language (grades 3 and up), physical education, as well as other electives. High school students have access to honors and Advanced Placement® courses and eligible students have opportunities to earn college credit while in high school. IDVA’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

Students choose to attend public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. IDVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Resources are available to help IDVA students and families navigate the online learning experience. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged.

“Classes at Idaho Virtual Academy provide an individualized approach to your child’s education, and are a great preparation for life,” said Kellsie Kater, high school English teacher at IDVA. “We offer Idaho students the academic challenge they need to succeed at the next level.”

IDVA aims to bring families together and create real connections with the community. Throughout the school year, IDVA hosts fun and educational school events and celebrates graduating seniors with in-person commencement ceremonies in three locations across the state in the spring.

Idaho Families interested in enrolling for the 2020-2021 school year are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment or for a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit idva.k12.com or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Idaho Virtual Academy

Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA) is an online public charter school serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Idaho public school system, IDVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Learn more at idva.k12.com.

Contacts

Ken Schwartz



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



K12 Inc.



571-405-2211



kschwartz@k12.com