Escape the Cold and Snow: Michigan Virtual Charter Academy is Now Enrolling for the ’20-21 School Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA), a statewide online public charter school, is inviting all Michigan families to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year. MVCA is available tuition-free to all students who reside in Michigan in kindergarten through 12th grade.

MVCA offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online and blended instruction, rigorous, highly interactive curriculum and the support of Michigan-certified teachers, MVCA provides an engaging, rich, personalized learning experience tailored to each learner.

“At MVCA, we aim to be a standout academy. We are committed to the success of each one of our students,” said Head of School Randy Rodriguez. “The online learning environment allows us to meet them wherever they are on their academic journey and get them where they want to go. We look forward to serving new and returning families in the coming school year.”

MVCA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages, and high school students have access to Advanced Placement® courses. MVCA’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

Students choose to attend public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MVCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Resources are available to help MVCA students and families navigate the online learning experience. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged.

Throughout the school year, MVCA hosts field trips and social outings and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations allow students to further explore shared interests together in an online and blended setting.

Families interested in enrolling are encouraged to contact MVCA for more information. To find a schedule of upcoming sessions, visit mvca.k12.com or download the free K12 app for iOS and Android devices.

About Michigan Virtual Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves Michigan students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Michigan public school system, MVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information visit mvca.k12.com.

