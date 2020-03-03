Don’t Let Rain Dampen Your Learning Parade: Enrollment is Now Open at Washington Virtual Academies

TACOMA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Washington Virtual Academies — Omak (WAVA), a tuition-free online and blended public school program of Omak School District, is inviting all families from Washington to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year. WAVA offers Washington students in kindergarten through 12th grade an alternative learning experience to the traditional brick-and-mortar environment.

Combining online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of Washington-certified teachers, WAVA provides a rich, engaging, personalized learning experience tailored to each learner. Students receive support and resources needed to reach their academic goals, and access programs and courses designed to help with career readiness.

“At WAVA, we believe every student can succeed—no exceptions,” said Head of School Summer Shelton. “Our students develop important learning and life skills to prepare them for whatever their future may hold. We look forward to welcoming new and returning families in the coming school year.”

WAVA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages. High school students have access to Advanced Placement® courses and eligible students have opportunities to earn college credit through the Running Start Program offered at local community colleges. WAVA’s teachers facilitate live, interactive online and blended classes, allowing students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

Students choose to attend public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. WAVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Resources are available to help WAVA students and families navigate the online and blended learning experience. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged.

“I love all the accessibility tools available for my daughter. Dyslexia is no longer a daily struggle – it is a daily superpower!,” said WAVA mom Heidi Smoots Pike. “My daughter is a happier student and we love the high-quality curriculum and the fabulous teachers and staff!”

Throughout the school year, WAVA hosts field trips and social outings and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations allow students to further explore shared interests together in an online and blended setting.

Washington Families interested in enrolling for the 2020-2021 school year are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment or for a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit wava.k12.com or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Washington Virtual Academies

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is an online and blended public school open to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is an Alternative Learning Experience school program of the Omak School District. As part of the Washington public school system, WAVA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WAVA, visit wava.k12.com.

