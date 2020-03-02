SONIC Launches Reese’s Overload Waffle Cone and Blast, Taking the Iconic Chocolate and Peanut Butter Duo to the Extreme

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NewMenuItem–Today, SONIC® Drive-In overloads its menu with two new dessert options: the Reese’s Overload Waffle Cone and Blast, indulgent explosions of the famous combination of rich chocolate and decadent peanut butter.

The dreamy Reese’s Overload Waffle Cone starts with a chocolate waffle cone layered with creamy peanut butter and SONIC’s 100% Real Ice Cream, all topped with a drizzle of even more peanut butter, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Mini Reese’s Pieces candy.

Guests can also order this delicious concoction in classic SONIC Blast® form. The Reese’s Overload Blast features Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Mini Reese’s Pieces candy blended with creamy peanut butter and SONIC’s 100% Real Ice Cream, and finishes with more Reese’s Peanut Butter cups and Mini Reese’s Pieces on top.

“The ultimate combination of our 100% Real Ice Cream and three delectable forms of chocolate and peanut butter – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Mini Reese’s Pieces candy and even more layers of peanut butter – gives fans even more of their favorite indulgent flavors,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “These fully loaded treats certainly live up to their Reese’s Overload name and prove you can never have too much of a good thing.”

The Reese’s Overload Waffle Cone and Blast are available for a limited time from March 2 to May 3.

