Radian Launches New Mortgage Insurance Master Policy

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radian Guaranty Inc., the mortgage insurance subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., is launching its new Master Policy for all new mortgage insurance applications, effective March 1, 2020. The new policy was crafted in conjunction with the U.S. Mortgage Insurers (USMI) and its members along with the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) to provide lenders and servicers with a uniform and straightforward document that is consistent across nearly all mortgage insurers, eliminating the need to evaluate and compare multiple policies. Radian Guaranty’s policy was last updated in 2014.

Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry said, “The new Master Policy allows Radian to focus even more on what we do best: helping ensure the American dream of homeownership. The new policy offers servicers and lenders consistency, clarity and our commitment to provide uniform mortgage insurance rescission relief with the continuation of our Confident Coverage ® promise.”

The most notable change in the new Master Policy is the incorporation of the Amended and Restated GSE Rescission Relief Principles, which Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac finalized in September 2018. These principles include:

36-month rescission relief , which will remain the same as structured in Radian’s 2014 Master Policy. Loans for which the borrower has made all payments from their own funds and that have no more than two 30-day and no 60-day or greater delinquencies in the first 36 months receive 36-month rescission relief.

, which will remain the same as structured in Radian’s 2014 Master Policy. Loans for which the borrower has made all payments from their own funds and that have no more than two 30-day and no 60-day or greater delinquencies in the first 36 months receive 36-month rescission relief. 60-month rescission relief will be available for loans that were not eligible to receive 36-month rescission relief. Under the new 60-month rescission relief, loans for which the borrower has made all payments from their own funds and are current at month 60 or cure in a subsequent month will qualify for rescission relief at that time.

will be available for loans that were not eligible to receive 36-month rescission relief. Under the new 60-month rescission relief, loans for which the borrower has made all payments from their own funds and are current at month 60 or cure in a subsequent month will qualify for rescission relief at that time. Early Validation Confident Coverage rescission relief will become effective immediately upon successful validation of the loan’s Origination and Closing Files for participating customers.

rescission relief will become effective immediately upon successful validation of the loan’s Origination and Closing Files for participating customers. 12-month Confident Coverage rescission relief with a “Closing Document Exception” is available for non-delegated MI applications. Customers will obtain 12-month rescission relief on approved MI applications upon successful validation of the loan’s Origination File without having to submit the Closing File to Radian. To qualify for 12-month Confident Coverage, the borrower must make their first 12 payments timely from the borrower’s own funds.

For a full description of Radian’s rescission relief and Confident Coverage ® programs, lenders can access Radian’s Origination & Servicing Guide and Master Policy.

For further details about changes in the new Master Policy, please visit: https://www.radian.biz/page?name=MasterPolicy.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

Contacts

Rashi Iyer – Phone: 215.231.1167



Email: rashi.iyer@radian.com