Rogue Games Announces Global Launch of Knockdown Heroes on the App Store and Google Play

Card-Based Mobile Strategy Arena Fighter Extends Publisher’s Commitment to Mid-Core Free-to-Play Games

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android—Rogue Games, Inc, a leading digital games publisher, today announced the worldwide launch of Knockdown Heroes, a new free-to-play mobile game that mixes top-down one-on-one, player-versus-player arena-battling action with fun medieval hero card-based collecting in a fight for survival. Knockdown Heroes is available now as a free download on the App Store and Google Play.





Players collect and choose from nine quirky medieval heroes, each with their own skills and fighting styles, then compete against friends or other players in real-time one-on-one PvP arena battles to climb the league leaderboard and lead your clan to victory. The victorious collect trophies, skills, buffs, and spells from battles and chests, unlocking upgrades and new abilities that can be used to customize their heroes and compete in league play.

Developed by Czech Republic-based studio Craneballs Studio, the team behind the hardcore shooter Overkill series, Knockdown Heroes offers intuitive controls, a fun cast of characters, and a rich strategic experience where discovering the right combination is key to winning. Additionally, players can create or join a clan, chat with friends, and battle other clans for dominance in league play. Clan chat rooms enable players to discuss battle strategy, ask clan members for assistance or challenge teammates in friendly PvP combat.

“The inspiration for the game came while telling the team about a conversation with my young son about ancient gladiators,” said Jan “Cefo” Cefelin, co-founder of Craneballs. “Things quickly strayed from historical fact to creating fictional gladiator personas. We’re excited to be working with Rogue Games to bring the game to market and reach as many people as possible.”

Knockdown Heroes Key Features:

Real-Time PVP Multiplayer Arena Battles

Daily Quests, Rewards, and Limited-Time Events

Global Leaderboards

In-Game Chat, Clans and Leagues

Season Pass for Additional Rewards

“We’re thrilled to add a highly polished mid-core action title like Knockdown Heroes alongside our recent core free-to-play games like Vainglory and casual free-to-play games like Wild Life: Puzzle Story,” said Matt Casamassina, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of Rogue Games. “The team at Craneballs has delivered a really fun battle experience in Knockdown that is sure to keep players coming back as they join their friends and compete in Leagues for their clan’s position on top of the leaderboards.”

Rogue Games, founded by industry veterans with more than 150+ years of games publishing experience, is a new kind of game company powered by innovative technology and developer-first solutions. Rogue’s extensive portfolio of games, which spans mobile, console and PC, features award-winning hit titles including Vainglory, Oz: Broken Kingdom™, Sociable Soccer™, Wild Life: Puzzle Story, Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler, Super Impossible Road and many more. Rogue is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in San Mateo and Seattle. For more information, visit www.rogueco.com.

