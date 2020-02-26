Optimum and Suddenlink’s Altice One Entertainment Experience Now Available on Apple TV

Altice Provides Customers with Seamless Access to the Content They Love on Additional TVs in the Home Through Apple TV 4K and the New Altice One App

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces the launch of Altice One on Apple TV, delivering the signature Altice One entertainment experience through Apple’s premium entertainment device, Apple TV 4K. Also starting today, new and existing Altice One customers can receive Apple TV 4K as part of their monthly subscription plan.

Combining the best of Altice One and Apple TV 4K in one sleek experience, key benefits for customers include:

Seamless connection through the Altice One app on Apple TV to a customer’s full TV package for streaming live TV, On Demand, and cloud DVR recordings plus favorite features like the interactive program guide and program restart to catch in-progress live shows from the beginning;

Zero sign-on experience from Apple, with the Altice One app automatically installed on Apple TV 4K so that customers are seamlessly signed in to enjoy their full Altice One experience — eliminating the need to enter a username and password;

Access to Altice One along with popular Apple services like Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and the App Store on Apple TV, including thousands of other apps, including games, fitness and education; and

Voice search via the Siri Remote for easy access to all channels and programs.

“ With Altice One on Apple TV 4K, we are providing another innovative yet simple way for customers to view all of the high-quality content they love,” said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA Chief Operating Officer and President of Telecommunications. “ Powered by Altice’s powerful broadband and WiFi network and leveraging the advanced features of Apple TV 4K, the Altice One app for Apple TV extends our services even further into the home and brings customers more choice and flexibility in how and where they watch their favorite content.”

The Altice One experience is available to Altice’s Optimum and Suddenlink customers. New and existing Altice One users can select Apple TV 4K as part of their package by purchasing a device directly from the Optimum and Suddenlink websites or by visiting select retail stores. The Apple TV 4K is available through monthly finance offers starting as low as $10 per month, or for $180. Altice One customers who select Apple TV 4K as part of their package also enjoy a limited time offer of one year of Apple TV+ included for free, so they can watch Apple Originals such as “The Morning Show,” “See,” “Servant” and “Little America” on the Apple TV app.* Altice One customers can also use the Altice One app on their existing Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD devices.

For more information, click here.

*$4.99/month after free trial. One subscription per Family Sharing group. Offer good for three months after eligible device activation. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply. Visit apple.com/promo for more information.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

