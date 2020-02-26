i2c and Sightline Partner to Deliver Cashless, Mobile and Omni-Channel Gaming & Entertainment

Programs Provide Faster, Safer, More Convenient and Responsible Ways for Guests to Enjoy Online, Mobile and On-Premise Gaming, Lotteries and Sports Betting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of payment and open banking technology, and Sightline Payments (“Sightline”), a leading provider of next-generation commerce solutions, together are delivering cashless, mobile and omni-channel custom commerce programs to more than forty-five gaming resort operators, state lotteries, digital gaming and sports betting sites across eight states in the U.S. Sightline customers include MGM Resorts, Caesars Resorts, and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino; the Oregon and Pennsylvania state lotteries; Churchill Downs; as well as Golden Nugget online; and DraftKings, FanDuel, William Hill, and Rush Street sports, among others. Sightline will expand programming into Canada in 2020.

Sightline is a Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™ winner, having experienced 744 percent revenue growth since 2015. Traditionally, casinos and digital gaming and sports betting have been a cash-only industry. Sightline built a platform to deliver Play+, a cashless solution for gaming operators to move funds electronically and in real time between tables, slots, and kiosks, using the i2c agile processing platform and APIs. A reloadable stored value card for VIP guests provides them immediate access to winnings which they can use on any service (gaming, hospitality, entertainment and ATMs) at the resort, in brick and mortar retail worldwide, and online. Sightline recently added Smart Money, a program that supports guests’ use of their iOS and Android mobile devices at retailers. A Sightline payment gateway enables others in the industry to integrate their channels into the cashless ecosystem.

Sightline believes going cashless helps operators serve customers, grow faster, access data for insights into behaviors and trends, and adds operational efficiencies that cut costs. Consumers going cashless benefit from greater convenience in getting money in and out, more flexibility in how they spend and play, and improved security.

“Sightline’s mission has been to remove cash from the resort ecosystem entirely,” said Kirk Sanford, founder, and CEO of Sightline. “Thanks to i2c during the past seven plus years we’ve been partners, we’ve handled over $2B in gaming and non-gaming processing seamlessly and without incident. i2c is the only company that has a platform that provides the customization, performance, marketing, and support necessary for all our programs, and includes the flexibility to run campaigns with innovative trigger-based rewards programs that build customer loyalty.”

“Delivering stronger business performance for our clients and great customer experiences for their customers is the motivation behind everything we do,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. “Working in close cooperation with Sightline, we’ve customized their programs for each gaming resort and sports operator and provided unique insights about their VIP customers. We look forward to continuing to improve the digital commerce experience with innovative new Sightline programs we’ll bring to new regions of the world.”

About Sightline Payments

Today’s modern gaming industry is anything but modern — it’s one of the largest cash-based industries on the planet with hundreds of billions of dollars used as the medium of exchange, resulting in unnecessary hassles, risks, and costs. Sightline is on a mission to change this — building the gaming world’s first truly cashless ecosystem with its flagship solution Play+.

Named “Most Innovative Gaming Technology Product of the Year,” Play+ allows consumers a cashless and seamless mobile commerce experience for hospitality and gaming; including, online, mobile, on-premise slots, tables games, and sports. The Play+ digital platform is embraced by integrated casino resorts, sports betting, and lottery platforms, including the largest and most well-recognized casino resort and sports betting brands in the world. Sightline was awarded Deloitte’s prestigious 2019 Technology Fast 500™ and is consistently recognized for its commitment to responsible gaming.

Sightline is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more at www.sightlinepayments.com

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovative global payments and open banking to financial services organizations with a multi-function platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced “building block” processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit, and prepaid solutions —all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility, and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale, and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and across all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

Contacts

Jessica Kersey



Vice President, Marketing Communications



i2c Inc.



+1 650.480.5714



jkersey@i2cinc.com