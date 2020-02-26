EVERTEC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Announces 2020 Outlook

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenue increased 8% to $127.2 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $25.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $55.3 million

Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.48, or a 4% increase

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Revenue grew 7% to $487.4 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $103.5 million, or $1.41 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $226.2 million

Adjusted earnings per common share was $1.96, or a 7% increase

$46.2 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated “We are pleased with our financial results for the year and with the advancement of our key growth strategies. We enhanced our product offering for our customers and delivered significant new wins in Latin America, including the recent completion of our PlacetoPay acquisition.

Schuessler continued, “Looking to 2020, we expect to drive results in Puerto Rico through our focus on innovation and to deliver strong growth in Latin America through our execution on new contracts and further market expansion.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $127.2 million, an increase of 8% compared with $118.2 million in the prior year. Revenue increase in the quarter primarily reflects growth in our Puerto Rico businesses driven by higher transaction volumes, value added solutions, new contracts and pricing actions.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $25.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with $20.2 million or $0.27 per diluted share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Adjusted EBITDA was $55.3 million, an increase of 5% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue) decreased approximately 100 basis points to 43.5% compared with 44.5% in the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily driven by higher costs related to projects in the quarter and the negative impact of foreign currency exchange as compared to a positive foreign currency impact in the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Adjusted Net Income was $34.9 million, an increase of 1% compared with $34.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.48, an increase of 4% compared with $0.46 in the prior year. The results included the impact of higher tax rate in the quarter.

Full Year 2019 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $487.4 million, an increase of 7% compared with $453.9 million in the prior year. The increase in revenues primarily reflects growth driven in ATH debit network transaction volumes, value added solutions, new managed services, pricing actions as well as one-time revenue related to an electronic benefits services contract and other completed projects.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the year ended December 31, 2019, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $103.5 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared with $86.3 million or $1.16 per diluted share in the prior year. The increase reflects revenue growth, partially offset by higher operating expenses and increases in depreciation and amortization related to higher capital expenditures and project completions.

Adjusted EBITDA. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Adjusted EBITDA was $226.2 million, an increase of 6% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 40 basis points to 46.4% compared with 46.8% in the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily driven by higher operating expenses, negative impact of foreign currency exchange, partially offset by higher revenue.

Adjusted Net Income. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Adjusted Net Income was $143.7 million, an increase of 5% compared with $137.2 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $1.96, an increase of 7% compared with $1.84 in the prior year and includes the impact of higher operating depreciation and amortization.

Acquisitions

On December 2, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of capital stock of an entity commercially known as PlacetoPay. Based in Colombia, PlacetoPay is a gateway and payment service provider primarily in Colombia and Ecuador. The results of this acquisition are reported within the Payment Services, Latin America segment.

Share Repurchase

During the three months ended December 31, 2019 and for the full year 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 0.1 million and 1.1 million shares of common stock, respectively, at an average price of $30.60 and $28.79 per share, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2019 and for the full year 2019, total repurchases were $3.3 million and $31.8 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, a total of approximately $30.6 million remained available for future use under the Company’s share repurchase program.

2020 Outlook

The Company financial outlook for 2020 is as follows:

Total consolidated revenue between $501 million and $508 million representing growth of 3% to 4%

Adjusted earnings per common share between $2.00 to $2.06 representing a growth range of 2% to 5% as compared to $1.96 in 2019

Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $45 million

Effective tax rate of approximately 13%

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 10138823. The replay will be available through Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this release material are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share and are defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company’s segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. In addition, the Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the senior secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the senior secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company’s overall profitability because the Company believe better reflects the Company’s comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of Apollo Global Management LLC’s acquisition of a 51% indirect ownership in EVERTEC Group (the “Merger”). In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them. Further, the Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future operating results will not be affected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EVERTEC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: the Company’s reliance on its relationship with Popular for a significant portion of revenue and to grow the Company’s merchant acquiring business; the Company’s ability to renew its client contracts on terms favorable to the Company, including the Company’s Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Popular, and any significant concessions the Company may have to grant to Popular with respect to pricing or other key terms in anticipation of the negotiation of the extension of the MSA, both in respect of the current term and any extension of the MSA; a potential government shutdown; a continuation of the Government of Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis; the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management procedures; dependence on the Company’s processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent-payment-detection systems, and the risk that the Company’s systems may experience breakdowns or fail to prevent security breaches, confidential data theft or fraudulent transfers; our ability to develop, install and adopt new technology; impairments to the Company’s amortizable intangible assets and goodwill; a decreased client base due to consolidations in the banking and financial-services industry; the credit risk of the Company’s merchant clients, for which the Company may also be liable; a decline in the market for the Company’s services due to increased competition, changes in consumer spending or payment preferences; the continuing market position of the ATH® network; the Company’s dependence on credit card associations and debit networks; regulatory limitations on the Company’s activities, including the potential need to seek regulatory approval to consummate transactions, due to the Company’s relationship with Popular and the Company’s role as a service provider to financial institutions and the Company’s potential inability to obtain such approval on a timely basis or at all; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in international, legal, tax, political, administrative or economic conditions; the Company’s ability to comply with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements; the geographical concentration of the Company’s business in Puerto Rico; operating an international business in multiple regions with potential political and economic instability; operating an international business in countries and with counterparties that increase the Company’s compliance risks and puts the Company at risk of violating U.S. sanctions laws; the Company’s ability to execute the Company’s expansion and acquisition strategies; the Company’s ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; evolving industry standards; the Company’s high level of indebtedness and restrictions contained in the Company’s debt agreements; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s indebtedness and to generate future profits and the impact of natural disasters or catastrophic events in the countries in which the Company operates.

Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company and its businesses generally. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless the Company is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 1: Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 127,186 $ 118,231 $ 487,374 $ 453,869 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below 58,881 50,942 213,379 196,957 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,056 23,033 61,411 68,717 Depreciation and amortization 17,642 15,684 68,082 63,067 Total operating costs and expenses 92,579 89,659 342,872 328,741 Income from operations 34,607 28,572 144,502 125,128 Non-operating income (expenses) Interest income 353 261 1,217 787 Interest expense (6,620 ) (7,143 ) (28,811 ) (30,044 ) Earnings of equity method investment 210 80 936 692 Other (expense) income (550 ) 724 (1,169 ) 2,602 Total non-operating expenses (6,607 ) (6,078 ) (27,827 ) (25,963 ) Income before income taxes 28,000 22,494 116,675 99,165 Income tax expense 2,957 2,247 12,975 12,596 Net income 25,043 20,247 103,700 86,569 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 30 48 231 299 Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders 25,013 20,199 103,469 86,270 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,040 (4,339 ) 4,754 (10,564 ) Gain (loss) on cash flow hedge 2,045 (4,486 ) (10,974 ) (2,377 ) Total comprehensive income $ 28,098 $ 11,374 $ 97,249 $ 73,329 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 1.44 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.27 $ 1.41 $ 1.16 Shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 71,955,667 72,656,706 72,099,755 72,607,321 Diluted 73,305,009 74,690,226 73,475,763 74,420,110

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 2: Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,030 $ 69,973 Restricted cash 20,091 16,773 Accounts receivable, net 106,812 100,323 Prepaid expenses and other assets 38,085 29,124 Total current assets 276,018 216,193 Investment in equity investee 12,288 12,149 Property and equipment, net 43,791 36,763 Operating lease right-of-use asset 29,979 — Goodwill 399,487 394,644 Other intangible assets, net 241,937 259,269 Deferred tax asset 2,131 1,917 Net investment in lease 722 1,060 Other long-term assets 5,323 5,297 Total assets $ 1,011,676 $ 927,292 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current Liabilities: Accrued liabilities $ 58,160 $ 57,006 Accounts payable 39,165 47,272 Unearned income 20,668 11,527 Income tax payable 6,298 6,650 Current portion of long-term debt 14,250 14,250 Current portion of operating lease liability 5,773 — Total current liabilities 144,314 136,705 Long-term debt 510,947 524,056 Deferred tax liability 4,261 9,950 Unearned income – long term 28,437 26,075 Operating lease liability – long-term 24,679 — Other long-term liabilities 27,415 14,900 Total liabilities 740,053 711,686 Commitments and contingencies (Note 22) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 72,000,261



shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 – 72,378,710) 720 723 Additional paid-in capital — 5,783 Accumulated earnings 296,476 228,742 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (30,009 ) (23,789 ) Total EVERTEC, Inc. stockholders’ equity 267,187 211,459 Non-controlling interest 4,436 4,147 Total equity 271,623 215,606 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,011,676 $ 927,292

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 3: Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years ended December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 103,700 $ 86,569 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 68,082 63,067 Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount 2,988 4,316 Operating lease amortization 6,161 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,645 Provision for doubtful accounts and sundry losses 3,939 2,112 Deferred tax benefit (6,391 ) (4,611 ) Share-based compensation 13,570 12,592 Loss on disposition of property and equipment and other intangibles 893 109 Earnings of equity method investment (936 ) (692 ) Dividend received from equity method investment 485 390 (Increase) decrease in assets: Accounts receivable (7,851 ) (18,181 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,770 ) (3,911 ) Other long-term assets (1,750 ) (4,432 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (215 ) 16,057 Income tax payable (596 ) 5,245 Unearned income 11,504 7,021 Operating lease liabilities (6,055 ) — Other long-term liabilities 1,191 4,438 Total adjustments 76,249 86,165 Net cash provided by operating activities 179,949 172,734 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to software (36,871 ) (27,386 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,585 ) — Property and equipment acquired (23,002 ) (13,933 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 111 19 Net cash used in investing activities (65,347 ) (41,300 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 545,000 Debt issuance costs — (4,418 ) Net decrease in short-term borrowings — (12,000 ) Repayments of borrowings for purchase of equipment and software (886 ) (720 ) Dividends paid (14,420 ) (7,273 ) Withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation (8,849 ) (2,159 ) Repurchase of common stock (31,822 ) (10,000 ) Repayment of long-term debt (14,250 ) (613,485 ) Net cash used in financing activities (70,227 ) (105,055 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 44,375 26,379 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 86,746 60,367 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 131,121 $ 86,746

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 4: Unaudited Segment Information Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 (In thousands) Payment



Services –



Puerto Rico



& Caribbean Payment



Services –



Latin



America Merchant



Acquiring, net Business



Solutions Corporate



and Other (1) Total Revenues $ 32,634 $ 21,920 $ 27,185 $ 57,170 $ (11,723 ) $ 127,186 Operating costs and expenses 17,730 18,531 16,172 37,096 3,050 92,579 Depreciation and amortization 3,170 2,537 466 4,416 7,053 17,642 Non-operating income (expenses) 320 (125 ) 9 53 (597 ) (340 ) EBITDA 18,394 5,801 11,488 24,543 (8,317 ) 51,909 Compensation and benefits (2) 256 1,053 244 482 1,371 3,406 Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3) — 208 — — (200 ) 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,650 $ 7,062 $ 11,732 $ 25,025 $ (7,146 ) $ 55,323

______________________ (1) Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment eliminations predominantly reflect the $10.0 million processing fee from Payments Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring, intercompany software sale and developments of $1.7 million from Payment Services- Latin America to Payment Services- Puerto Rico & Caribbean and cost transfer fees from Corporate and Other to Payment Services Latin America for leveraged services and management fees. (2) Primarily represents share-based compensation. (3) Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A., net of cash dividends received.

