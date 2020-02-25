Digital Guardian Launches Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Service

Securing data, systems and users by combining industry leading cloud-delivered EDR technology, backed by Digital Guardian’s Advanced Threat & Analysis Center (ATAC)

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian today announced the launch of its Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service, giving organizations a comprehensive data protection solution with 24/7 access to a team of skilled cybersecurity experts who actively hunt, detect, and mitigate external and internal attacks before they can put an organization’s sensitive data at risk.

According to the 2019 Cybersecurity Workforce Study by (ISC)², the cybersecurity workforce must grow 145% to meet the rapidly expanding requirements of organizations worldwide. In the absence of skilled talent to employ in-house, organizations are increasingly adopting managed cybersecurity services. In its 2019 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, Gartner predicts that “ by 2024, 25% of organizations will be using MDR services, up from less than 5% today.i”

IT teams are understaffed and overworked; Digital Guardian’s MDR offering can help fill gaps for in-house security operations centers (SOC) with a turnkey approach to solving threat detection challenges that can open an enterprise to risk. Backed by Digital Guardian’s ATAC team, a group that specializes in threat detection, incident response, and proactive threat hunting, the service leverages Digital Guardian’s own technology, named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection And Response, Q3 2018.ii By building on Digital Guardian’s cloud-delivered technology, this new MDR service can secure customers’ most sensitive data and critical assets from external adversaries.

“ The adoption of Managed Detection and Response services is increasing at a rapid rate, driven by mandates to follow regulatory and data protection laws, sophisticated attacks, digital transformation initiatives, and the high cost of maintaining legacy security solutions,” said Aaron Sherrill, Senior Analyst, 451 Research. “ As enterprises realize that not all attacks can be prevented and compromise is inevitable, many organizations are turning to MDR services to secure their corporations’ sensitive data and gain the visibility and support necessary to protect against the evolving threat landscape.”

“ I’ve built and managed a security operations center for a Fortune 100 company, so I know first-hand how complex, expensive and resource-intensive it is,” said Tim Bandos, VP of Cybersecurity. “ Digital Guardian’s MDR service takes that burden off an organization in favor of having it provided by our highly experienced ATAC team to proactively hunt, detect and respond in real-time to attacks so our customers can focus on running their business.”

Digital Guardian’s MDR service includes:

Current State Gap Analysis: Initial deep dive review by Digital Guardian’s MDR team, concluding with a formal presentation of identified threats and mediation recommendations.

Cloud-Delivered EDR Platform: Deployment of Digital Guardian’s advanced endpoint detection and response technology that continuously collects system, user, and data telemetry and can block in real-time behavioral indicators of an attack.

Incident Response Services: Digital Guardian’s MDR service includes comprehensive Incident Response and threat neutralization support. Receive executive level reports, root-cause analysis, indicators of compromise tracking sheets, and much more.

Active Threat Intelligence: Harnessing external and internal intelligence feeds for immediate detection based on known threat activity.

24/7 Cybersecurity Expert Service: Alert triage and notification of high-fidelity alerts and proactive threat hunting.

Cyber Threat Alerting and Reporting: Executive level reporting on cyber threat activity, in addition to process usage, threat scan and alerts reporting.

For more information about Digital Guardian’s MDR service, please visit here.

About Digital Guardian



Digital Guardian is no-compromise data protection. Our cloud-delivered data protection platform is purpose-built to stop data loss by both insiders and outsiders on the Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. The Digital Guardian Data Protection Platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, and cloud applications. For more than 15 years, we have enabled data-rich organizations to protect their most valuable assets with a choice of SaaS or fully managed deployment. Digital Guardian’s unique policy-less data visibility and flexible controls enable organizations to protect data without slowing the pace of their business. To learn more please visit: https://digitalguardian.com/.

i Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, 15 July 2019.



ii The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection And Response, Q3 2018, Forrester Research, Inc.

Contacts

Gregory Funaro



gfunaro@digitalguardian.com

781-902-5649