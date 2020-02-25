Crucial Data Solutions Announces Updates to TrialKit AI, EHR to EDC API

Company’s Flagship Product, Clinical Studio, to be Consolidated under TrialKit Brand

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clinicalresearch–Crucial Data Solutions, Inc. (CDS), a leading technology provider focused on data collection and clinical trial management, today announced several updates in celebration of its tenth anniversary, including the company’s latest technological development, TrialKit AI, a machine-learning API.

“With more than 10,000 users conducting hundreds of clinical device and drug trials across all phases, CDS has been a quiet industry leader for many years,” said Jeff Rogers, President of Crucial Data Solutions. “As we continue to invest in delivering the latest technology for better system performance, unlimited scalability, and an ever-improving user experience, we are excited to introduce TrialKit AI to the market/industry. This technological advancement, along with our recent product integration and rebranding, is just another testament to our commitment to put the best technology in the hands of researchers.”

TrialKit AI is able to parse structured and unstructured data from any EHR platform without any need for integration or mapping from the EHR (electronic health record) platform. Those parsed data are then programmatically mapped and populated directly into forms (CRFs) within TrialKit EDC (previously Clinical Studio), or any other structured database.

When CDS launched TrialKit in 2016 it was the first native mobile app of its kind empowering users to accomplish all data collection and study management tasks on any compatible iOS or Android device. The app complemented the capabilities of Clinical Studio, CDS’ flagship web-based platform for data collection and study management, and enabled true virtual trials. In addition to launching TrialKit AI, CDS is consolidating Clinical Studio and TrialKit mobile under the same umbrella and brand: TrialKit. This consolidation represents the unified nature of the web and mobile interfaces and the single, shared back-end database in the cloud. Clinical Studio has been a well-respected eClinical solution in the life sciences space since 2010.

The rebranding efforts include a comprehensive redesign of the CDS website, logos, graphics, and messaging. These updated brand assets more clearly convey TrialKit’s innovative, end-to-end, web- and mobile-based capabilities for collecting and managing data through the modular components including EDC, CTMS, ePRO/eCOA, eConsent, randomization, inventory/supply management, medical coding, lab management, adjudication, and reporting. With the addition of TrialKit AI, research professionals now have the unprecedented ability to utilize unstructured data for clinical trials.

Visit www.crucialdatasolutions.com for more information about TrialKit and its capabilities.

About Crucial Data Solutions

Founded in 2010, Crucial Data Solutions (CDS) provides the most innovative and affordable data collection and clinical trial management technology on the market today. TrialKit, our cloud-based platform available via a web interface and downloadable native mobile app, enables end-to-end clinical trial management for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies of all sizes. Design and deploy regulatory compliant studies in days instead of weeks using our intuitive forms designer that requires no programming. Over 10,000 global users have leveraged the flexibility of TrialKit to deploy over 1,100 studies across all phases of clinical development.

