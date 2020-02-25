Change Healthcare Named KLAS 2020 Category Leader in Eligibility Enrollment Services

Change Healthcare Financial Clearance Services recognized by KLAS for excellence in quality and customer service

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Awards—Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced that it has been named a Category Leader in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. The Best in KLAS awards, based on feedback gathered from interviews with over 30,000 healthcare professionals, ranked Change Healthcare the leader in the Eligibility Enrollment Services category for its Eligibility & Enrollment Solutions.

The annual Best in KLAS 2020: Software & Services report recognizes top-ranked vendors in a variety of categories. The awards reflect excellence in quality and customer service for technology solutions and services that help healthcare organizations achieve better outcomes.

“Industry reports like the annual KLAS rankings, along with perspectives gained directly from customers, are invaluable as we channel resources toward solutions to help providers boost patient engagement and advocacy at the point of care,” said Kelley Blair, senior vice president and general manager at Change Healthcare. “We’re proud to be recognized for these eligibility and enrollment services, but even more grateful for the feedback that validates our customer-centric approach, and our dedication to becoming an extension of their staff, enabling them to focus on patient advocacy and care.”

KLAS Category Leaders earn honors for helping healthcare professionals provide better patient care. The Category Leader designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead select market segments in which at least two products meet a minimum level of KLAS Konfidence.

“Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year,” said Adam Gale, president of KLAS. “Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors.”

Change Healthcare offers Eligibility & Enrollment Solutions for payers and providers that help to identify and support financially vulnerable patients through payment counseling and program enrollment. The company’s Financial Clearance Services are designed for healthcare providers that need to decrease uncompensated care by helping patients find appropriate funding sources for medical bills.

The full report, 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services, is available from KLAS Research.

For more information on Change Healthcare, please visit our website, hear from our experts at Viewpoints; Follow us on Twitter; Like us on Facebook; Connect with us on LinkedIn; and Subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

Contacts

Kerry Kelly



Vice President



External Communications



Change Healthcare



339-236-2756



kerry.kelly@changehealthcare.com