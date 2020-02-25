Blue Hexagon Introduces Industry’s First Explainable AI Powered Real-time Prevention for Any Zero Day

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Hexagon, a deep learning innovator focused on protecting enterprises from cyberthreats, today announced real-time explainability & prevention capabilities on its platform.

“When we launched the Blue Hexagon Deep Learning Platform, we redefined how the industry measured threat detection with our ability to detect malware in less than a second, at almost 100% detection efficacy,” said Nayeem Islam, CEO and co-founder of Blue Hexagon. “Now, with the new capability to block threats in real time, for the first time, unknown variants of malware can be stopped at the network perimeter itself. Also, our solution now provides full explainability – an industry-first for deep learning based threat protection systems.”

Available in either an easy-to-deploy appliance or virtual form factor, the Blue Hexagon Deep Learning platform delivers the fastest and most accurate malware prevention for network and cloud, at near-zero false positive rates, with near-zero latency, compared to signature and sandbox detection solutions today. And, with this release, unlike other machine learning based solutions that are essentially a black box to security analysts, Blue Hexagon now provides full AI-explainability by generating predictive MITRE ATT&CK IOC’s in real -time.

“To counter threat actors able to evade common countermeasures such as sandboxes, a compelling solution must adapt more quickly to evolving cyber threats. Solutions that apply deep learning to network traffic can now detect and block unknown attack techniques in real time.” said Tom Baltis, VP, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Delta Dental Insurance Company.”

“As the industry heads toward an AI-driven arms-race, threat protection solutions need to deliver fast, accurate, consistent and human-understandable explanations, combined with real-time blocking and remediation capabilities. This new capability will deliver significant advantages to security teams everywhere.” said Nemi George, VP and CISO, Pacific Dental Services.

Key Blue Hexagon platform differentiators include the following:

Coverage : The Blue Hexagon platform supports malware detection across a variety of operating systems, including Windows, Linux, MAC, BSD and Android. Protection is available on-premise, private and public cloud deployments (AWS and Azure)

Speed and Scale: Blue Hexagon's Deep Learning Platform offers a stateless architecture and orders of magnitude faster detection over legacy rule or signature matching and malware sandboxing. This enables superior threat prevention for the multi-gigabit networks of today.

Accuracy: The Blue Hexagon platform detects and blocks 99.8% of the malicious software that can enter an enterprise network before malware variants are even seen in threat databases like Virustotal.

Predictive AI-IOCs: The platform can generate probabilistic indicators of compromise that can significantly reduce SOC analysis burden & improve incident response SLAs.

About Blue Hexagon:

Blue Hexagon is a deep learning innovator focused on protecting organizations from cyberthreats. The company’s real-time, deep learning platform is proven to detect known and unknown network threats with speed, efficacy, and coverage that set a new standard for cyber defense. Blue Hexagon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and backed by Benchmark and Altimeter Capital. For more information, visit www.bluehexagon.ai or follow @bluehexagonai.

