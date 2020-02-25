Apple Hospitality REIT Reports Results of Operations for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Selected Statistical and Financial Data



As of and For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31



(Unaudited) (in thousands, except statistical and per share amounts)(1) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net income(2) $ 25,453 $ 34,152 (25.5%) $ 171,917 $ 206,086 (16.6%) Net income per share(2) $ 0.11 $ 0.15 (26.7%) $ 0.77 $ 0.90 (14.4%) Adjusted EBITDAre(2) $ 86,110 $ 94,831 (9.2%) $ 428,785 $ 448,512 (4.4%) Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA(2) $ 95,734 $ 99,970 (4.2%) $ 459,473 $ 463,591 (0.9%) Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin %(2) 33.4% 34.7% (130 bps) 36.7% 37.3% (60 bps) Modified funds from operations (MFFO)(2) $ 70,604 $ 81,502 (13.4%) $ 365,921 $ 395,785 (7.5%) MFFO per share(2) $ 0.32 $ 0.36 (11.1%) $ 1.63 $ 1.72 (5.2%) Average Daily Rate (ADR) (Actual) $ 131.41 $ 131.93 (0.4%) $ 137.30 $ 136.04 0.9% Occupancy (Actual) 72.9% 72.5% 0.6% 77.0% 76.9% 0.1% Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) (Actual) $ 95.85 $ 95.63 0.2% $ 105.72 $ 104.66 1.0% Comparable Hotels ADR $ 131.47 $ 133.09 (1.2%) $ 137.70 $ 137.43 0.2% Comparable Hotels Occupancy 72.9% 72.7% 0.3% 77.1% 77.2% (0.1%) Comparable Hotels RevPAR $ 95.82 $ 96.72 (0.9%) $ 106.12 $ 106.07 – Distributions paid $ 67,175 $ 68,627 (2.1%) $ 268,672 $ 275,892 (2.6%) Distributions paid per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 – $ 1.20 $ 1.20 – Total debt outstanding $ 1,325,867 Total debt to total capitalization (3) 26.7%

__________ (1) Explanations of and reconciliations to net income determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) of non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDAre, Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA and MFFO, are included below. (2) On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Under the new lease accounting standard, the Company classified four ground leases as finance leases that were previously classified as operating leases in accordance with the previous accounting standard. See discussion below for additional information on the adoption of the new lease accounting standard. (3) Total debt outstanding divided by total debt outstanding plus equity market capitalization based on the Company’s closing share price of $16.25 on December 31, 2019.

Comparable Hotels is defined as the 232 hotels owned and held for use by the Company as of December 31, 2019. For hotels acquired during the periods noted, the Company has included, as applicable, results of those hotels for periods prior to the Company’s ownership, and for dispositions and assets held for sale, results have been excluded for the Company’s period of ownership. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership have not been included in the Company’s actual Consolidated Financial Statements and are included only for comparison purposes. Results included for periods prior to the Company’s ownership are based on information from the prior owner of each hotel and have not been audited or adjusted.

Justin Knight, President and Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality, commented, “We are pleased to report Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin of approximately 37 percent for the year and continued strong occupancy across our portfolio. We continue to work diligently to maximize profitability in the current operating environment, which is challenged by a tight labor market and increases in supply, and remain confident that with our diversified portfolio of rooms-focused hotels and the strength of our balance sheet, we are well positioned to outperform over the long term.”

Portfolio Activity

Acquisitions and Contracts for Potential Acquisitions

In 2019, Apple Hospitality acquired three hotels with an aggregate of 343 guest rooms for a combined total purchase price of approximately $59 million, including a 55-room independent boutique hotel in Richmond, Virginia, which was acquired during the fourth quarter for approximately $7 million.

The Company continues to have outstanding contracts for the potential purchase of six additional hotels for a combined total expected purchase price of approximately $209 million. The six hotels under contract are currently under development, and assuming all conditions to closing are met, will be acquired over the next five to 18 months from December 31, 2019. There are many conditions to closing under each of the contracts that have not yet been satisfied, including completion of construction, and there can be no assurance that closings on the six hotels will occur.

Dispositions and Contract for Potential Disposition

In 2019, the Company sold 11 hotels with an aggregate of 1,285 guest rooms for a total combined gross sales price of approximately $122 million, including the 122-room Courtyard by Marriott in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and the 109-room Hampton Inn by Hilton in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which were sold during the fourth quarter for approximately $7 million and $20 million, respectively. The Company’s 2019 dispositions resulted in a combined gain on sale of approximately $6 million. In January 2020, the Company sold the 105-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Sanford, Florida, for a gross sales price of $13 million, resulting in an estimated gain of less than $1 million, which the Company will recognize during the first quarter of 2020.

In December 2019, the Company entered into a contract for the sale of its 230-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Boise, Idaho, for a gross sales price of $32 million. Although the Company is working towards the sale of this hotel, there are many conditions to closing that have not yet been satisfied and there can be no assurance that a closing on this hotel will occur under the outstanding sale contract. If the closing occurs, this sale is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020, and the Company anticipates recognizing a gain upon completion of the sale.

Renaissance New York Hotel 57 Converted to an Independent Boutique Hotel

In January 2020, the Company converted its 208-room Renaissance hotel in New York, New York, to an independent boutique hotel. The intent of the conversion is to provide greater long-term flexibility with the operations of the hotel. Although the Company is not able to fully estimate the near-term impact associated with the transition, it does anticipate operational disruption as the management team works to replace revenue that historically came from participation in the Renaissance brand system.

Capital Improvements

Apple Hospitality consistently reinvests in its hotels to maintain and enhance each property’s relevance and competitive position within its respective market. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company invested approximately $79 million in capital expenditures. The Company plans to continue to reinvest in its hotels and anticipates investing approximately $80 million to $90 million in capital improvements in 2020, which includes various scheduled renovation projects at approximately 25 to 30 properties, including the completion of the renovation of the Company’s full-service Marriott in Richmond, Virginia.

Adoption of New Lease Accounting Standard

On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Under this standard, lessees are required to recognize most leases on their balance sheets as right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. Leases are classified as either finance or operating, with classification affecting the pattern of expense recognition in the income statement. Under the new standard, four of the Company’s ground leases that were previously classified as operating leases under the previous accounting standard are classified as financing leases under Topic 842. For these finance leases, effective January 1, 2019, the Company recognizes depreciation and amortization expense and interest and other expense, net in the Company’s consolidated statements of operations, instead of operating ground lease expense. While the total expense recognized over the life of a lease is unchanged, the timing of expense recognition for these finance leases results in higher expense during the earlier years of the lease and lower expense during the later years of the lease. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recognized approximately $2.8 million and $8.2 million of interest expense, respectively, and approximately $1.6 million and $4.5 million of amortization expense, respectively, associated with these four finance leases. Under the previous accounting standard, the Company would have recognized approximately $2.3 million and $7.0 million of cash operating ground lease expense and $1.6 million and $4.4 million of non-cash straight-line ground lease expense and amortization of intangible lease expense during the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for these four ground leases. As a result of the new lease standard, at December 31, 2019, the Company’s balance sheet reflects finance ground lease assets, net, of approximately $193.2 million, operating lease assets, net, of approximately $28.3 million and associated combined lease liabilities of approximately $228.8 million.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, Apple Hospitality had approximately $1.3 billion of total outstanding indebtedness with a current combined weighted-average interest rate of approximately 3.6 percent. Excluding unamortized debt issuance costs and fair value adjustments, the Company’s total outstanding indebtedness is comprised of approximately $455 million in property-level debt secured by 29 hotels and approximately $871 million outstanding on its unsecured credit facilities. Apple Hospitality’s undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facilities at December 31, 2019 was approximately $374 million. The Company’s total debt to total capitalization at December 31, 2019 was approximately 27 percent, which provides Apple Hospitality with financial flexibility to fund capital requirements and pursue opportunities in the marketplace. The Company’s weighted-average debt maturities are 5 years, and the weighted-average maturity of its effectively fixed-rate debt is 4 years at a weighted-average interest rate of 3.7 percent.

Shareholder Distributions

Apple Hospitality paid distributions of $0.30 per common share during the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. Distributions paid by the Company totaled $1.20 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2019. Based on the Company’s common share closing price of $15.12 on February 20, 2020, the annualized distribution rate of $1.20 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 7.9 percent. The Company’s Board of Directors, in consultation with management, will continue to regularly monitor the Company’s distribution rate relative to the performance of its hotels, capital improvement needs, varying economic cycles, acquisitions and dispositions. At its discretion, the Company’s Board of Directors may make adjustments as determined to be prudent in relation to other cash requirements of the Company.

2020 Outlook

Apple Hospitality is providing its operational and financial outlook for 2020. This outlook, which is based on management’s current view of both operating and economic fundamentals of the Company’s existing portfolio of hotels, does not take into account any unanticipated developments in its business or changes in its operating environment, nor does it take into account any unannounced hotel acquisitions or dispositions. Comparable Hotels RevPAR Change and Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin % guidance include properties acquired, as if the hotels were owned as of January 1, 2019, and exclude dispositions and assets held for sale since January 1, 2019. For the full year 2020, the Company anticipates:

2020 Guidance(1) Low-End High-End Net Income $134 Million $161 Million Comparable Hotels RevPAR Change (2.0%) 0.0% Comparable Hotels Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin % 34.5% 35.5% Adjusted EBITDAre $394 Million $414 Million

__________ (1) Explanations of and reconciliations to net income guidance of Adjusted EBITDAre guidance are included below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a quarterly conference call for investors and interested parties on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial 877-407-9039, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at ir.applehospitalityreit.com. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 25, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 17, 2020. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13697587. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 232 hotels with approximately 29,800 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 105 Marriott-branded hotels, 124 Hilton-branded hotels, one Hyatt-branded hotel and two independent hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

Apple Hospitality REIT Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: Funds from Operations (“FFO”); Modified FFO (“MFFO”); Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”); Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDAre”); Adjusted EBITDAre (“Adjusted EBITDAre”); and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (“Adjusted Hotel EBITDA”). These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income, cash flow from operations or any other operating GAAP measure. FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA are not necessarily indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Although FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to FFO, MFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Hotel EBITDA, as reported by other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company defines such terms, the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful to investors when comparing the Company’s results between periods and with other REITs. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income are provided in the following pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “strategy,” and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Apple Hospitality to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of Apple Hospitality to effectively acquire and dispose of properties; the ability of Apple Hospitality to successfully integrate pending transactions and implement its operating strategy; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; financing risks; litigation risks; regulatory proceedings or inquiries; and changes in laws or regulations or interpretations of current laws and regulations that impact Apple Hospitality’s business, assets or classification as a real estate investment trust. Although Apple Hospitality believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Apple Hospitality or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or the objectives and plans of Apple Hospitality will be achieved. In addition, Apple Hospitality’s qualification as a real estate investment trust involves the application of highly technical and complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code. Readers should carefully review Apple Hospitality’s financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the risk factors described in Apple Hospitality’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement that Apple Hospitality makes speaks only as of the date of such statement. Apple Hospitality undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Investment in real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,054,429 and $909,893, respectively $ 4,825,738 $ 4,816,410 Assets held for sale 12,093 – Restricted cash-furniture, fixtures and other escrows 34,661 33,632 Due from third party managers, net 26,926 29,091 Other assets, net 42,993 49,539 Total Assets $ 4,942,411 $ 4,928,672 Liabilities Debt, net $ 1,320,407 $ 1,412,242 Finance lease liabilities 216,627 – Accounts payable and other liabilities 114,364 107,420 Total Liabilities 1,651,398 1,519,662 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, authorized 30,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding – – Common stock, no par value, authorized 800,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 223,862,913 and 223,997,348 shares, respectively 4,493,763 4,495,073 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,698 ) 10,006 Distributions greater than net income (1,198,052 ) (1,096,069 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 3,291,013 3,409,010 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,942,411 $ 4,928,672

__________ Note: The Consolidated Balance Sheets and corresponding footnotes can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Room $ 265,208 $ 270,679 $ 1,167,203 $ 1,172,331 Food and beverage 15,029 15,743 59,815 62,600 Other 9,734 8,833 39,579 35,624 Total revenue 289,971 295,255 1,266,597 1,270,555 Expenses: Hotel operating expense: Operating 75,986 76,849 312,449 315,363 Hotel administrative 25,307 24,637 103,895 102,019 Sales and marketing 27,800 25,069 116,089 105,834 Utilities 9,463 9,781 40,598 42,474 Repair and maintenance 13,358 12,680 52,695 51,813 Franchise fees 12,491 12,654 54,862 54,494 Management fees 9,779 10,156 43,828 43,937 Total hotel operating expense 174,184 171,826 724,416 715,934 Property taxes, insurance and other 18,623 19,500 75,840 74,640 Operating ground lease 405 2,784 1,658 11,364 General and administrative 10,726 7,326 36,210 24,294 Loss on impairment of depreciable real estate assets – – 6,467 3,135 Depreciation and amortization 49,294 46,730 193,240 183,482 Total expense 253,232 248,166 1,037,831 1,012,849 Gain on sale of real estate 3,969 152 5,021 152 Operating income 40,708 47,241 233,787 257,858 Interest and other expense, net (15,081 ) (12,916 ) (61,191 ) (51,185 ) Income before income taxes 25,627 34,325 172,596 206,673 Income tax expense (174 ) (173 ) (679 ) (587 ) Net income $ 25,453 $ 34,152 $ 171,917 $ 206,086 Other comprehensive income (loss): Interest rate derivatives 5,653 (9,461 ) (14,704 ) 228 Comprehensive income $ 31,106 $ 24,691 $ 157,213 $ 206,314 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.77 $ 0.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 223,906 227,455 223,910 229,659

__________ Note: The Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income and corresponding footnotes can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Comparable Hotels Operating Metrics and Statistical Data (Unaudited) (in thousands except statistical data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Total revenue $ 286,996 $ 287,879 (0.3%) $ 1,250,545 $ 1,241,346 0.7% Total operating expenses 191,262 187,909 1.8% 791,072 777,755 1.7% Adjusted Hotel EBITDA $ 95,734 $ 99,970 (4.2%) $ 459,473 $ 463,591 (0.9%) Adjusted Hotel EBITDA Margin % 33.4 % 34.7 % (130 bps) 36.7 % 37.3 % (60 bps) ADR (Comparable Hotels) $ 131.47 $ 133.09 (1.2%) $ 137.70 $ 137.43 0.2% Occupancy (Comparable Hotels) 72.9 % 72.7 % 0.3% 77.1 % 77.2 % (0.1%) RevPAR (Comparable Hotels) $ 95.82 $ 96.72 (0.9%) $ 106.12 $ 106.07 – ADR (Actual) $ 131.41 $ 131.93 (0.4%) $ 137.30 $ 136.04 0.9% Occupancy (Actual) 72.9 % 72.5 % 0.6% 77.0 % 76.9 % 0.1% RevPAR (Actual) $ 95.85 $ 95.63 0.2% $ 105.72 $ 104.66 1.0% Reconciliation to Actual Results Total Revenue (Actual) $ 289,971 $ 295,255 $ 1,266,597 $ 1,270,555 Revenue from acquisitions prior to ownership 73 3,098 3,363 17,974 Revenue from dispositions/assets held for sale (2,982 ) (10,408 ) (19,151 ) (46,919 ) Lease revenue intangible amortization (66 ) (66 ) (264 ) (264 ) Comparable Hotels Total Revenue $ 286,996 $ 287,879 $ 1,250,545 $ 1,241,346 Adjusted Hotel EBITDA (AHEBITDA) (Actual) $ 96,836 $ 102,157 $ 464,995 $ 472,806 AHEBITDA from acquisitions prior to ownership (1 ) 818 613 5,721 AHEBITDA from dispositions/assets held for sale (1,101 ) (3,005 ) (6,135 ) (14,936 ) Comparable Hotels AHEBITDA $ 95,734 $ 99,970 $ 459,473 $ 463,591

