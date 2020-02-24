Phunware to Attend HIMSS20 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando

Visit Phunware Staff at Hewlett-Packard / Aruba (Booth # 3321) and HID Global (Booth # 6987)

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #AI—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it will be attending the HIMSS20 Global Health Conference & Exhibition from March 9-13 in Orlando, Florida, including on-site staff in the Exhibit Hall with channel partners Hewlett-Packard / Aruba (Booth # 3321) and HID Global (Booth # 6987).

The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) brings together nearly 45,000 health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and market suppliers from around the world each year to discuss what’s next for health and the global health ecosystem. Exceptional education, world-class speakers, cutting-edge products and powerful networking are hallmarks of this industry-leading conference.

“Companies across every major industry are using technology to transform their businesses and this event acts as a global stage for the latest innovation across these industries,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We’re excited to meet with innovators and thought leaders in healthcare and elsewhere to explore how Phunware’s MaaS platform and digital front door can better engage new and existing customers, all while driving profitable behavior.”

Not only will the healthcare event include 45,000 attendees, but it will also showcase innovation and insight from more than 350 expert-led education sessions and 1,300 exhibiting industry disrupting companies, including Mayo Clinic, CVS, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Providence, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , the National Security Agency (NSA) and the State of New Jersey amongst many others. For additional information on the event, visit himssconference.org/. To register, visit here. To view the full HIMSS20 program, visit here.

