Actress Brittany Snow and Fiancé Tyler Stanaland Reveal Their Must-Have Wedding Registry Picks on The Knot

The Couple’s Must-Haves on The Knot Registry Showcase Their Relationship Story, Including Taco Tuesday Essentials; Ways for Guests to Help Their Dog Billie With Diabetes Treatments; and Support for the Surfrider Foundation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American actress, producer, director and singer Brittany Snow and her fiancé Tyler Stanaland today revealed their must-have wedding gift registry picks on The Knot, a leading wedding planning and registry resource in the US. The couple—who met and fell in love over tacos and tequila—ensured the start of their newlywed life would include all the Taco Tuesday essentials, like a taco bar set and a cash fund for a lifetime supply of limes, along with gear for their love of the outdoors and items for their beloved dog, Billie Jean Snow.

The Knot Registry empowers couples to create an all-in-one registry on their own terms with anything from cash funds and experiences to retail products and charity donation funds. Guests can easily discover and shop gifts hand-selected by the to-be-weds all in one place when they search the couple’s name at TheKnot.com/registry/couplesearch.

“ We absolutely love that The Knot Registry offers couples like us the ability to completely build a wedding gift registry that is a direct extension of their unique love and relationship,” said Brittany Snow. “ Our first date (and many, many dates to follow) included so many tacos and even more margaritas. Instead of just your standard towels and dishes, we love the idea of including home staples, like a taco bar set and frozen drink maker—things that truly mean something to us as a couple. It’s also amazing that The Knot Registry allows us to give guests the opportunity to contribute to our European honeymoon later this year, Billie’s diabetes treatments and a charity fund for the Surfrider Foundation, a cause supporting ocean preservation that’s super close to Tyler’s heart, and mine. There really were no limits to what we could include on our list of registry must-haves, which is a huge perk for couples looking for that all-in-one wedding gift registry experience.”

Brittany and Tyler are especially excited they were able to incorporate many products from trusted, well-known brands that support various passions in their life. “ Tyler loves the ocean and being outside,” said Snow. “ I know if he starts the day by surfing, it’s going to be a good day. We were happy to be able to include a wide variety of products to support our love for the outdoors into our wedding registry picks, from brands like Yeti and retailers like Amazon and REI. And we can’t forget our dog, Billie—she would definitely go crazy over the plush Casper dog bed we added to our must-haves!”

Along with products from registry retailers, Brittany and Tyler included must-have options from The Knot Cash Funds—which helps guests contribute to a couple’s honeymoon, first home, date nights and anything else imaginable—and a charity component, where guests can directly contribute to an organization close to their hearts. Specifically, Brittany and Tyler’s charity of choice, the Surfrider Foundation, has a mission to protect and preserve the world’s oceans, waves and beaches. The organization focuses on water quality, beach access, beach and surf spot preservation, and sustaining marine and coastal ecosystems.

“ The Knot Registry’s all-in-one capabilities allow couples like Brittany and Tyler to really personalize their wedding registry on their own terms, and showcase the parts of their relationship that make their love unique,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot. “ Whether couples want to fully deck out their home with new housewares and gadgets, or create cash funds to help them fund experiences—like a cultural, European honeymoon or a lifetime supply of a favorite food—couples are truly able to create a custom registry unique to them on The Knot. We’re thrilled to see Brittany and Tyler have included a mix of kitchen products to create the ultimate Taco Tuesday, along with cash funds to help guests contribute to various elements of their life together, and a charitable component because they’re a couple that wants to give back to a cause close to their hearts.”

Brittany and Tyler’s full list of their registry must-haves can be viewed at theknot.com/m/brittany-and-tyler-wedding-registry and includes the following:

