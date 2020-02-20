Moovit Reaches 100th Country Milestone and Appoints Uli Gal-Oz as VP of Business Development

As Moovit’s app coverage continues to expand globally, new VP of Business Development, Uli Gal-Oz, joins the company’s San Francisco office to further expand Moovit’s US presence and manage strategic partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MaaS—Moovit, the leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions company and maker of the world’s most popular urban mobility app, is announcing that the Moovit app has reached a significant milestone, now providing service in 100 countries. In addition, Moovit is announcing the hire of Uli Gal-Oz as VP Business Development. With over 25 years of experience, Gal-Oz will oversee Moovit’s strategic initiatives with key partners as Moovit expands its business offerings in the US, and across the globe.





Introduced in 2011, Moovit’s urban mobility app guides people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport. It provides the widest global coverage in the mobility industry. Now, hitting the 100th country milestone mark, Moovit is proud to have served over 720 million users in over 3,100 cities, across six continents, to date.

In addition to the app’s coverage expansion, Moovit is further heightening its position in the US mobility industry. New VP Business Development, Uli Gal-Oz, will work out of the San Francisco office where he will manage and liaise with Moovit’s strategic customers and partners, including the likes of Uber, Microsoft, Cubic, TomTom, and others.

Uli Gal-Oz has 25 years of experience serving in top leadership and entrepreneurial positions in multiple hi-tech companies. Prior to Moovit, Gal-Oz was the VP of Business Development at video creation company, Magisto, for four years, which was recently acquired by Vimeo for $200 million. Other previous leading roles include serving as CEO of SleepRate, and VP of Business Development at messaging and VoIP app, Tango.

“Urban mobility is the lifeline to jobs, healthcare, and education. We are so proud that in just a few years Moovit is now providing service to hundreds of millions of users in 100 countries, helping them get from A to B with confidence and convenience,” said Nir Erez, Moovit’s Co-founder and CEO. “We have grown drastically, from offering a consumer app, to also now licensing a multitude of MaaS solutions to cities, governments, and transit agencies. We are also glad to see the likes of Uber, Microsoft, and Cubic choosing Moovit’s high-quality MaaS platform to power their mobility offering. Uli’s expertise perfectly positions him to assume the role of managing relations with partners such as these, and further strengthen the Moovit brand as we continue to rapidly expand. We are excited to welcome him aboard.”

“Moovit’s dedication to simplifying urban mobility is unmatched and I’m thrilled to bring my experience to the team,” says Uli Gal-Oz, VP Business Development at Moovit. “I’m looking forward to growing with Moovit and maintaining its leadership in the urban mobility industry.”

Moovit’s MaaS suite for cities, governments, agencies, and private companies includes Branded apps, Moovit Urban Mobility Analytics, Moovit TimePro, Transport On-Demand solutions, and a rich set of MaaS APIs.

Moovit (www.moovit.com) is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions company and the maker of the world’s most popular urban mobility app.

Moovit’s iOS, Android, and Web app guides people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport. Introduced in 2011, Moovit now serves over 720 million users in over 3,100 cities, across 100 countries.

Moovit amasses up to six billion anonymous data points a day to add to the world’s largest repository of transit and urban mobility data. For governments, cities, transit agencies, and private companies Moovit offers AI-powered MaaS solutions covering planning, operations, and optimization with proven value in reducing congestion, growing ridership, and increasing efficiency. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Uber, and Cubic have partnered with Moovit to power their mobility offerings.

