Mobile Security Leader Lookout Announces Nearly 250% Jump in Business Customers, 320% Increase in Phishing Protection Licenses and Over 100 Million Apps Analyzed

Lookout will unveil the power of the Lookout Security Platform at RSA 2020 with first ever live demo of global phishing detections

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lookout, Inc., the leader in mobile security, has announced a record fiscal year, which ended January 31, 2020. Growth in enterprise customers was driven by strong demand for its Phishing, App Defense, and Mobile Endpoint Security solutions, all powered by the Lookout Security cloud, the world’s largest mobile dataset.

“ Our growth across all customer segments resulted in a remarkable year for our business,” said Jim Dolce, CEO at Lookout. “ In addition to strong customer growth, our low churn rate demonstrates that enterprises see us as their trusted, long-term partner in security. We have made inroads into new regions and verticals, and expanded existing markets with our App Defense and Phishing solutions, which positions us well for the future.”

To meet the growing demand for mobile threat defense internationally, Lookout also significantly expanded its global footprint last year, moving its London office and Dutch European headquarters to larger locations, and opening new offices in Italy and Sweden. In APAC, Lookout added to its leadership ranks to further grow its presence in Australia and New Zealand, Japan and Singapore. In addition, Lookout App Defense saw strong momentum in the financial services industry globally.

Expanded strategic partnerships and new product integrations with industry leaders Google, Microsoft and VMware further demonstrated strong adoption of solutions for Post-Perimeter Security and the need to secure enterprises from the growing threats inherent in a mobile-first workforce. Last November, Lookout announced a strategic integration with Microsoft, to secure BYOD devices for Microsoft Office 365 users.

Lookout Security Platform and Phishing Demonstrations at RSA Conference

With its leadership in mobile threat defense well established, the company is introducing new phishing protection and data protection capabilities to the Lookout Security Platform. Users of Lookout phishing protection grew 320% in 2019 and is driving broad market adoption of the platform. Security professionals can get a real-time look at how the massive mobile dataset in the Lookout Security Cloud uncovers phishing and app threats in booth S-1847 at the RSA2020 conference. Attendees can interact with data by mobile operating system, region and industry.

Additional business highlights and industry recognition:

The Lookout Security Cloud dataset reached more than 100 million apps and 180 million devices analyzed

Lookout launched a solution with Microsoft to secure Microsoft 365 users

Google added Lookout to its App Defense Alliance

The company launched the Post-Perimeter Security Alliance at RSA 2019

Lookout was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for the fourth consecutive year

The IDC Mobile Threat Management Marketscape report named Lookout a leader in market share, strategy and capabilities; also named the leader in the Mobile Application Security Testing report

Lookout highest-rated with most reviews for its Mobile Threat Defense solution on Gartner Peer Insights

Awarded the 2019 Innovation Excellence Award in the European Mobile Threat Defense Market by Frost & Sullivan

Selected as a “Best Mobile Security Solution” finalist in the 2020 SC Awards

