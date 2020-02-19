World of Hyatt Extends Tier Status and Benefits, Advancing Care for Members During COVID-19

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#worldofhyatt–In response to the COVID-19 situation, World of Hyatt today announced that it will be offering members residing in the Asia Pacific region a series of tier status and benefits extensions, including:

Qualifying World of Hyatt Discoverist, Explorist and Globalist members will now have a new tier expiration of February 28, 2022 – rather than February 28, 2021 – to maintain their elite tier status and benefits.

Currently valid Suite Upgrade Awards, Club Access Awards and Free Night Awards that expire in 2020 for qualifying members will be extended through December 31, 2021.

World of Hyatt is also working to evaluate tier and benefit extensions for global members who travel frequently to the Asia Pacific region.

“Now more than ever, it’s a priority for us to stay close to our World of Hyatt members, understand how their lives are impacted and help,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “Extending the expiration of elite tier status and benefits for our members is one of the ways we can care for our most loyal guests, so they have one less thing to worry about during this incredibly difficult time.”

World of Hyatt is actively working to update qualifying members’ accounts to reflect the extension of elite tier status and award validity and expects these changes to be made by March 31, 2020. Qualifying members will receive information regarding these updates through email, My Hyatt Concierge, WeChat communications and more. Members with questions regarding their tier status can contact the nearest Hyatt Global Contact Center, reach Hyatt via WeChat (WeChat ID: HyattHotels) or email worldofhyatt@hyatt.com.

Hyatt remains committed to caring for its colleagues, guests and customers, as well as the communities in which Hyatt hotels operate. To further care for communities impacted by the current global health crisis, Hyatt has made a meaningful donation to the China Women’s Development Foundation, a national public foundation that has been actively working to support the emergency relief works, including donation of medical equipment and care programs for frontline medical members and their families during this crisis.

Hyatt locations globally will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation, remain vigilant and follow recommended procedures and protocols from various health organizations including the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local authorities – in an effort to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of guests and colleagues.

For more information, please visit hyatt.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used for convenience in this release to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brands on a global scale. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 16 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform, offerings through Hyatt’s wellbeing brands Exhale and Miraval; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Siân Rylander



Hyatt



+1 312 780 5797



sian.rylander@hyatt.com