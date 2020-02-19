Metropolitan Launches Campaign to Quash Water Wasting

“Wasting Water Is…” commercials spoof horror, tragedy, comedy to encourage efficiencies

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–What’s scarier than a malevolent clown under your bed? More tragic than the story of Romeo and Juliet? More offensive than a comedian with terrible jokes? Wasting water. That is the message of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s new digital and social media campaign “Wasting Water Is…”

As part of Metropolitan’s continued efforts to encourage Southern Californians to use water efficiently, the series of commercials spotlights what happens when three water-wasters get caught in the act and learn how scary, tragic and offensive wasting water really is. The video spoofs are being advertised on YouTube and connected TV devices such as Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku, targeting entertainment, lifestyle and sports shows.

“Our hope is that by injecting a little humor and entertainment into an essential element of our region’s water sustainability, we can continue raising awareness and advancing the region’s water conservation goals,” said Susan Sims, Metropolitan’s manager of external affairs.

The videos were produced entirely in-house by Metropolitan staff, who brought their creative concepts to fruition – from storyboarding, scripting, and casting, to shooting and editing. This week, Metropolitan also will promote the videos with movie posters and animated GIFs on its social media channels and on bewaterwise.com, Metropolitan’s online conservation portal where visitors can find water-saving tips, rebates and classes.

“Southern California’s weather is unpredictable, which means we need to use water efficiently regardless of the conditions,” Metropolitan General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger said.

Sustainable, long-term conservation remains a pillar of Metropolitan’s water supply reliability plan. By 2040, conservation and recycling will account for one-third of its water portfolio under the agency’s Integrated Water Resources Plan, which guides long-term water management.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

