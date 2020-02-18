Riverside Insights Announces Availability of Battelle Developmental Inventory, Third Edition (BDI-3) Early Childhood Assessment

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riverside Insights™, a leading developer of research-based assessments that provide insights to help elevate potential, today introduced Battelle Developmental Inventory, Third Edition (BDI-3™). The latest version of BDI is the only assessment on the market that measures mastery of developmental milestone skills and behaviors from birth to 7 years, 11 months across five key global domains (communication, social-emotional, adaptive, motor and cognitive). Riverside Insights is announcing BDI-3’s availability from Booth #213 at the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) 2020 Annual Convention, where the company is a platinum sponsor.





BDI-3 helps early childhood development centers, schools, school psychologists, speech pathologists and private clinicians to evaluate a child’s readiness for school and eligibility for special education resources, as well as to assist in the development of individualized family service plans (IFSPs) and individualized education programs (IEPs) as needed.

“By making BDI easier to administer, updating items to be even more child-friendly and providing clearer and more efficient scoring criteria, this third edition is completely in sync with today’s standards,” said Deval Clearwater, Vice President, Product Management, Marketing and International for Riverside Insights.

New features provide added relevancy and flexibility

The latest edition of the BDI assessment continues to meet federal reporting requirements across Part C, Part B/619 and Head Start Programs, but now has added a new Battelle Early Academic Survey. The survey contains two subdomains specifically designed to measure foundational literacy and mathematics skills in children ages 3 years, 6 months to 7 years, 11 months.

BDI-3 can be used by either an individual or team of professionals with each child. “Scripting” helps ensure consistency of administration, and it also gives the examiner the flexibility to query where necessary to gather sufficient information. All test items may be administered using structured, observation and/or interview format, depending on which item is being administered.

Web-based scoring and reporting offers convenience and mobility

Also unique to BDI-3 is that scoring can be completed through the new web-based Riverside Score™ system – an enhanced, easy-to-use online scoring and reporting alternative to traditional hand-scoring. Through this secure, web-based environment, examiners can easily enter raw scores, assessment data and test session observations. There are 10 different types of modular reports available to accommodate needs and preferences. Hand-scoring continues to be an option if preferred.

For those on the go, the new BDI-3 Mobile Data Solution (MDS) allows examiners to administer BDI-3 using a compatible iOS, Android or Windows device. All domain books can now be accessed through the MDS, so examiners do not need to carry them to sessions. The MDS also supports offline administration with automatic syncing of results back to the Riverside Score system once an internet connection is available.

To learn more about BDI-3, visit Riverside Insights’ Booth #213 at the NASP 2020 Annual Convention or go to www.bdi-3.com.

About Riverside Insights

Riverside Insights, one of the nation’s leading and most longstanding developers of research-based assessments, is led by a powerful mission: to provide insights that help elevate potential and enrich the lives of students, clinical patients and employees/companies. For more information, visit www.riversideinsights.com.

Contacts

Erin McMahon



630-962-7535



erin@outlookmarketingsrv.com