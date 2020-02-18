Never Miss the School Bus Again: Enrollment Now Open for Kansas Virtual Academy

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#backtoschool–Although it’s early in the calendar year, Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA), an online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District No. 230, is now accepting enrollments for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. KSVA serves students statewide in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Delivered entirely online, KSVA offers students and families a high-quality education option, while accessing an online curriculum and attending live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

KSVA provides an approach to learning that helps prepare students for post-graduation college or career success. Students receive the support and resources needed to pursue and reach their academic goals.

“We’re proud to provide a personalized learning environment that works for the unique needs of our students and their families,” said Cassandra Barton, Head of School at KSVA. “We are committed to the academic and social success of each student, meeting them where they are and preparing them for wherever they want to go.”

All KSVA students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts and history. KSVA also offers student clubs, field trips, social outings and other activities to foster a sense of school community.

KSVA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-6 who reside anywhere in the state of Kansas. To learn more about the school, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at ksva.k12.com or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Kansas Virtual Academy

Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA) is a full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill School District that serves Kansas students in kindergarten through sixth grade. As part of the Kansas public school system, KSVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the rigorous curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nations’ leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about KSVA, visit ksva.k12.com.

