Mohegan Sun Selects Noble Digital Commerce Platform for On-Demand Food and Drink Service to Enhance the Onsite Experience for Guests

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Noble, the consumer-centric digital commerce and marketing platform for onsite experiences, announced today that Mohegan Sun, one of the world’s leading integrated entertainment resort destinations, has chosen Noble’s digital ordering solution to power its onsite mobile ordering experiences.

Noble’s omni-channel ordering technology is tailor-made to fit into a variety of hospitality, gaming and live event establishments. Guests can order and pay for bar and concession items, such as cocktails or hot dogs by native app, web-link / QR code for app-less ordering, and text via chatbot. Patrons can choose their desired pick up or delivery locations, and pay and tip via Venmo, Apple Pay, or credit card. Noble’s platform also enables patrons to schedule orders ahead of time such as arrival, intermission or halftime.

From concerts featuring top headliners including Harry Styles, Brad Paisley and Rod Stewart to professional sports such as the WNBA (Connecticut Sun), Professional Lacrosse (New England Black Wolves) and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), guests at Mohegan Sun Arena now have a streamlined way to order food and drink. Noble will be integrated within the Mohegan Sun app as well, which is available on both Android and iPhone.

“Mohegan Sun was recently rated #1 Best Casino Hotel in the U.S and is considered one of the premier entertainment destinations in the nation,” said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. “With guests attending well over 100 concerts and sporting events in Mohegan Sun Arena yearly – many of which are sold-out performances – we needed a system that could handle the volume of food and drink ordering that we encounter frequently. We looked to build our own platform but the appeal of the Noble network of users and trusted brand made partnering with the company an easy decision. Built for the enterprise, we chose Noble because of its unmatched feature set, which includes in-app integration and risk management, to name a few. For our guests, Noble offers an easy and efficient way to order on-site, making sure visitors don’t miss any of the action.”

Mohegan Sun was developed in 1996 by the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut. Today it features two casinos, two hotel towers with a total of 1,563 rooms, two spas, a 130,000-square-foot retail shopping experience, more than 275,000 square feet of meeting space and a 10,000-seat award-winning arena.

“We are incredibly excited to be selected to partner with one of the top casinos and entertainment destinations in the country,” said Varun Pathak, chief executive officer, Noble. “More and more gaming and entertainment establishments are moving toward digital technologies to elevate their guest experience. Noble’s platform provides a streamlined ordering experience for food and beverage operators, but also enables consumer intelligence and marketing transformation capabilities that can be leveraged by various teams across an organization. This is a major step in expanding the Noble network into the casino and resort ecosystem.”

Noble is standardizing the digital food and drink ordering experience by connecting entertainment seekers with local entertainment venues with a simple digital ordering solution. Noble’s digital commerce platform allows in-venue ordering for guests so they can enjoy more of their time out and venues can benefit from the incremental revenue and operational efficiencies driven by the platform. Noble is available for both iOS and Android and works with all point of sale (POS) systems. For more information, please visit, www.getnoble.co or find us on Twitter @OrderWithNoble

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting Mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

