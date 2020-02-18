Garmin brings flight deck technology and tools to the Garmin Pilot app

Major upgrade adds option to load instrument procedures, customized holds and more

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the addition of new features within the Garmin Pilot™ app that incorporate professional IFR navigation tools found within Garmin avionics. Pilots can experience a near-seamless transition between Garmin avionics and the Garmin Pilot app when performing common functions, such as loading and activating instrument approach procedures, departures and arrivals within the Americas. Additional features such as a visual procedure selector, custom holding patterns and more, give pilots convenient access to advanced tools all within a mobile app.





“Leveraging technologies found within Garmin avionics and flight decks, we’re excited to bring this game-changing update to Garmin Pilot customers,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “This upgrade gives pilots the ability to load complex routes and procedures into the app just as they would within a Garmin integrated flight deck, offering added convenience, time savings and confidence when transitioning between multiple Garmin products in the cockpit.”

Professional IFR navigation tools

Within the latest Garmin Pilot upgrade, pilots have the option to load or activate departures, arrivals and instrument approach procedures. Published holds that are included as part of the missed approach are also added to the flight plan. When pilots activate a procedure with published altitude constraints, those altitudes are automatically incorporated into a flight plan within the app. Pilots can also choose to manually add altitude constraints into a flight plan. Additionally, approach procedures with radius-to-fix (RF) legs can be activated within Garmin Pilot.

Using the vertical planning feature within Garmin Pilot, pilots can more easily input and adhere to crossing restrictions in a flight plan. For example, pilots can manually input a crossing restriction over a specific navigational aid or GPS waypoint. With these new features, pilots can optimize their flight planning and fuel calculations.

Visual procedure selector

Pilots can now more easily visualize departures, arrivals and instrument approach procedures prior to a flight using the visual procedure selector. This new selector allows pilots to simultaneously view departures, approaches or arrivals on a map alongside a flight plan so it’s easier to visualize and select the most appropriate procedure based on a flight plan and intended direction of flight.

Customized holding procedures

Pilots now have the flexibility to easily build customized holding patterns. These holds may be created over an existing fix or over a user-defined waypoint and then inserted into a flight plan. When creating a hold, pilots can easily input an inbound or outbound course, select left or right turns and specify leg length in time or distance. Unpublished holds or those assigned by air traffic control are easily created and displayed within Garmin Pilot to simplify the process of visualizing and flying a holding pattern.

Worldwide route data packages

Route data packages within Garmin Pilot help to ensure pilots have downloaded all of the data required for a flight plan. Once a flight plan is entered, pilots can review the data that is downloaded to their mobile device. If information is missing for a particular flight, Garmin Pilot displays an option to download additional data. Route data packages are also available worldwide to help ensure pilots have all of the data they need prior to every flight. Databases that are included within the worldwide route data packages include navigation data, instrument approach procedures, SafeTaxi®, terrain, obstacles and more.

The newest release of Garmin Pilot on Apple mobile devices is available immediately. For new customers, Garmin Pilot is available in the Apple App Store as a free download for the first 30 days. After the 30-day trial period, customers may purchase an annual subscription of Garmin Pilot starting at $79.99. Garmin Pilot is supported by Garmin’s award-winning aviation support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support. Visit www.garmin.com/aviation for additional information.

Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military, government, On-Demand Mobility and UAV customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information about Garmin’s full line of aerospace solutions, go to www.garmin.com/aviation.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and SafeTaxi are registered trademarks and Garmin Pilot is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Category: Aviation

Contacts

Jessica Koss



Garmin International Inc.



Phone | 913/397-8200



E-Mail | media.relations@garmin.com