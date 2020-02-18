EBM Technologies Announces Its New, Commercially Available Ubiquitous Diagnostic Environment (UDE) App

The Company’s Newest IOS-based Mobile Display Solution, First Shown at RSNA 2019, Converts an iPad Pro Into a Standalone Radiology Image Viewer, Display and Server, All in One.

TAIPEI, Taiwan & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EBM Technologies, a leading developer of cutting-edge software and medical information solutions for the health sector, today announced the commercialization of its Ubiquitous Diagnostic Environment (UDE) App, EBM’s newest iOS-based mobile display solution for radiologists. The UDE app converts an iPad Pro into a standalone radiology image viewer, display and server, enabling radiologists to work more flexibly and communicate more efficiently.

Residing on a pair of iPad Pro(s), the UDE app overcomes workstation size barriers and frees radiologists from traditional workstations. It is powerful: UDE is designed to read, store and display all DICOM files; load DICOM data transmitted directly from PACS and other modalities; and support data transmission with third-party DICOM viewers. It is also highly intuitive: UDE is able to manipulate, annotate and measure images with its suite of built-in tools. Finally, UDE includes embedded AI models for fast screening support, and the system enables First-in First-Out (FIFO), complete with customizable settings, to manage the DICOM data stored on the iPad Pros.

EBM’s UDE pivots off of its vendor-neutral, remote reading system Rad@, the first technology of its kind to receive FDA approval for remote reading, having been granted Class II FDA clearance for diagnostic reading of radiological images. The company submitted the Rad@ application with FDA in 2016 and was granted clearance in January 2017. Currently, the UDE app is FDA-approved and in the final stages of acquiring CE approval. Both Rad@ and UDE can change the way radiologists work and from where, thus increasing productivity, enhancing job satisfaction and reducing burnout, and supporting better collaboration. Notably, this includes the ability to provide rural patients with greater access to diagnostic resources. By expanding access and substantially bringing down the costs of traditional workstations, EBM’s technologies respond to and facilitate the trend of radiologists reading outside of the hospital and the expansion of teleradiology.

According to EBM CEO William Pan, “We are very gratified to be able to continue the momentum with UDE. We received great feedback about the UDE at RSNA (http://www.ebmtech.com/rsna2019/) and have worked hard ever since to incorporate improvements suggested by our clinical investigators and visitors at the conference. Today, the app is a viable commercial product with the ability to give radiologists tremendous flexibility. We believe, based on the reaction of many experts, that UDE will make a substantial impact on radiologists’ capacities and the critical work they do.”

“With UDE, EBM continues to innovate its mobile display solutions and is now a world leader,” said Dr. Ahmed El Serafi, Professor of Radiology, Suez Canal University in Egypt, and Founder of the International Radiology Centre. El Serafi, who assisted EBM in the clinical investigation and development of UDE, continued, “the team set out design principals and philosophies that UDE should be a supplemental option for PACS. They wanted to provide more flexibility at all levels, including cost, set-up requirements, and maintenance. UDE met many of those goals by running on iPad Pros, which has the advantages of reasonable price, smooth workflow, and simple set-up. Moreover, data stored on the iPad Pros can also automatically be backed up to a cloud server. All of this is very elegant: if an iPad Pro breaks down, it can be replaced easily, and the relevant data can be downloaded from the cloud, saving significant time and cost over the PACS repair process.”

EBM has begun to receive orders for UDE both directly from customers and through its international network of regional distributors.

About EBM Technologies

EBM Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to developing and marketing cutting-edge software and medical information solutions to health sectors. Headquartered at Neihu Science Park in Taipei City, EBM Technologies is currently operating in more than 3500 hospitals sites globally including Taiwan, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, the United States, and soon in the Middle East. Able to draw on 30 years of experience, EBM is now shaping its future in mobility and AI integration solutions. EBM’s core competence is helping healthcare providers save time and costs, and ultimately enhancing the quality of their patient care. If you require more information, please visit our website www.ebmtech.com or email us at info@ebmtech.com

