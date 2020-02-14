SHI Achieves Record $10.7 Billion in 2019 Revenue, More Than Tripling Revenue Since 2010

Reinvestment in infrastructure, partnerships, and technical capabilities closes exciting decade of growth and sets the stage for continued expansion

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions providers, amassed $10.7 billion in revenue in 2019, improving 7% year over year to surpass its record-setting mark from 2018. In Q4 alone, revenue reached $3.13 billion, an 8% gain year over year.

SHI’s business units demonstrated strong growth both domestically and internationally. In 2019, Public Sector revenue climbed 19.9% year over year, while Corporate and SMB jumped 14.4%. Abroad, the U.K. surged 20.6%, Canada expanded 18.7%, and France grew 14%.

SHI experienced steady growth from its top partners, including Microsoft, Dell, HP Inc., VMware, Cisco, Adobe, Lenovo, Apple, HP Enterprise, and Amazon.

“SHI’s commitment to completely understanding and supporting our customers’ business needs and IT goals continues to drive our growth,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “With that philosophy at our core, we’re continuing to reinvest in our business. With new and expanded infrastructure, resources, and technical competencies, we’re able to continue delivering the advanced services and solutions customers need to accelerate business growth.”

Q4 2019 saw the opening of SHI’s Ridge Integration Center, which increased the organization’s capacity to support advanced data center solutions, as did the achievement of Azure MSP Certification.

Over the year, the company also further developed its Garza Ranch location, the new home for SHI Austin, which will open in Q1 2020. That property will allow SHI Austin to reside under a single roof while securing space for future expansion and employee growth.

“SHI’s growth during our third decade has firmly established the company as a global technology and solutions leader,” continued Lee. “SHI continues to build the partnerships and resources that will allow us to identify more opportunities to add value to our growing customer portfolio. SHI’s expert consulting and professional services capabilities will continue to help customers navigate their own digital transformation for the next 10 years and beyond.”

In the past 10 years, SHI tripled its revenue, nearly quadrupled its total employees from 1,300 in 2010 to 5,000 in 2019, and diligently reinvested in infrastructure for both personnel and integrated solutions. Some notable events include:

