Phunware Appoints Former T. Rowe Price CEO Todd Ruppert to Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #AI—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the appointment of Todd Ruppert to its Advisory Board.

“It’s critical for any public company to have strong, experienced financial leadership around the table,” said Blythe Masters, Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee of Phunware. “We’re thrilled to welcome someone of Todd Ruppert’s stature to the Phunware team.”

Mr. Ruppert has 40 years of experience in the financial services industry. He retired from T. Rowe Price, the global asset management firm with over $1 trillion under management, where he was CEO and President of T. Rowe Price Global Investment Services, Co-President, T. Rowe Price International and a member of the operating steering committee of the T. Rowe Price Group. He is a Venture Partner at Greenspring Associates, a US-based venture capital firm with over $10 billion under management. He is also the Founder and CEO of Ruppert International, a firm with diversified interests globally in various fields including education, financial services, disruptive technologies, publishing, arts and entertainment and strategy consulting. He is a Board Member or Advisor to numerous for-profit firms globally. He is also a Board Member of INSEAD Business School, London’s Royal Parks Foundation, the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I have spent most of my career at the intersection of financial services and innovation,” said Todd Ruppert. “I’m honored to play a part in Phunware’s journey as a public company because we are living in a mobile-first world and Phunware’s platform is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in helping large brands engage in true digital transformation.”

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

