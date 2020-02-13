Ellington Financial Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights

Net income of $11.1 million, or $0.31 per common share.

Core Earnings 1 of $15.8 million, or $0.44 per share.

of $15.8 million, or $0.44 per share. Book value per common share as of December 31, 2019 of $18.48, including the effects of dividends of $0.42 per common share for the quarter, and the effects of common and preferred equity offerings completed during the quarter.

Credit strategy gross income of $9.9 million for the quarter, or $0.28 per share.

Agency strategy gross income of $11.2 million for the quarter, or $0.32 per share.

Declared monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share on January 8, 2020, an increase of 7.1% from the previous monthly dividend amount of $0.14 per common share. Dividend yield of 9.7% based on the February 11, 2020 closing stock price of $18.64 per share.

Debt-to-equity ratio of 3.8:1 and total recourse debt-to-equity ratio of 2.6:1 2 as of December 31, 2019.

as of December 31, 2019. Issued 4.83 million shares of common stock and 4.60 million shares of preferred stock, increasing our total equity by $197.6 million, or approximately 30%.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

“ In the fourth quarter, we had strong performance from our small-balance commercial mortgage loan, residential transition loan, and consumer loan portfolios, as well as from our non-QM mortgage business, where we successfully completed our second securitization of the year,” said Laurence Penn, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ellington Financial. “ Our Agency strategy also had an excellent quarter, and in particular we benefited from the significant capital allocation that we had made to the sector after the market selloff in August.

“ In October, we raised additional capital through our inaugural preferred equity raise, which saw strong participation from both institutional and retail investors. The offering priced at a dividend rate that is among the lowest in our sector thanks to its investment-grade rating, which we believe rightly reflects Ellington Financial’s long track record of book value stability, disciplined and dynamic hedging, effective risk management, and prudent leverage. In mid-November, having deployed most of the proceeds from the preferred equity offering, we were able to complete a follow-on common equity offering at attractive levels.

“ During the fourth quarter, we invested the proceeds from our preferred equity and common equity offerings across our diversified investment portfolio. This included not only substantial growth in our loan portfolios, but also tactical increases in various sectors of our securities portfolios, where we took advantage of some compelling entry points. I was extremely pleased with the pace and quality of our capital deployment, which enabled us to avoid a material drag on Core Earnings per common share even during a quarter where we grew our equity base by approximately 30%.

“ 2019 was a transformational year for EFC. We successfully completed our REIT conversion, which triggered EFC’s inclusion in several stock indices, improved our stock’s trading volume and the breadth and diversity of our investor base, and enabled us to grow our capital base considerably. Our capital raises have allowed us to continue to take advantage of our ongoing high-yielding loan pipelines, while also significantly lowering our expense ratio. The steady growth of our investment portfolio, along with the consistency with which our Core Earnings covered our dividend in recent quarters, culminated in a 7% dividend raise, which we announced in early January 2020.

“ In 2020, we continue to focus on the growth of our proprietary loan portfolios, which we believe are critical in manufacturing and controlling our sources of return, while at the same time not hesitating to pursue opportunities across the diverse sectors of our securities portfolios. Coming off of our common equity raise last month, and with lots of liquid Agency assets on our balance sheet that we can easily monetize, we are in a strong position to play offense. At the same time, we will continue to rely on our disciplined hedging and liquidity management to protect and preserve book value.”

Financial Results

In the fourth quarter, the Company’s credit and Agency portfolios both grew, as it deployed the proceeds from its preferred equity and common equity offerings that closed during the quarter. The Company’s total long credit portfolio3 increased by 18.6%, to $1.444 billion as of December 31, 2019, from $1.218 billion as of September 30, 2019, as it added to its non-QM loan, residential transition loan, and consumer loan portfolios, and also opportunistically increased the size of its secondary CLO and CMBS portfolios significantly. The Company’s total long Agency RMBS portfolio increased by 23.8%, to $1.937 billion as of December 31, 2019, from $1.565 billion as of September 30, 2019.

The Company’s debt-to-equity ratio decreased to 3.8:1 as of December 31, 2019, compared to 4.0:1 as of September 30, 2019. Although the Company added financing during the quarter to accommodate its larger credit and Agency portfolios, its equity also increased significantly over the course of the quarter as a result of two equity offerings, causing the debt-to-equity ratio to decline slightly. The Company’s recourse debt-to-equity ratio also decreased over the course of the quarter, to 2.6:12 from 2.9:12.

During the fourth quarter, the Company’s credit strategy generated total gross income of $9.9 million, or $0.28 per share, and its Agency strategy generated total gross income of $11.2 million, or $0.32 per share.

Strong net interest income was the primary driver of earnings in the Company’s credit portfolio during the fourth quarter. Net interest income4 increased to $23.0 million for the quarter, driven by the larger investment portfolio. The credit portfolio also generated net realized and unrealized losses on the long investment portfolio of $(8.4) million, net realized and unrealized gains on interest rate hedges of $1.7 million, net realized and unrealized losses of $(3.8) million on credit hedges and other activities, other investment related expenses of $(5.9) million, and $3.3 million in earnings from investments in unconsolidated entities.

The Company had strong performance in several of its loan-related strategies, including small-balance commercial mortgage loans, residential transition mortgage loans, consumer loans, and the non-QM mortgage business. The small-balance commercial mortgage loan strategy benefited from several favorable resolutions during the quarter. The Company also had excellent results from secondary CLO notes and non-Agency RMBS. For most of 2019, including the fourth quarter, CLO equity underperformed high yield corporate indices, which led to net realized and unrealized losses on the Company’s long investment portfolio and credit hedges during the quarter. While the Company’s UK non-conforming RMBS portfolio generated gains for the quarter, the Company’s Euro-denominated RMBS portfolio generated losses for the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Company also benefited from excellent performance in its Agency portfolio, as actual and implied volatility was low, and as Agency RMBS yield spreads tightened with moderating prepayments. The Agency strategy generated net interest income5 of $2.1 million, and net realized and unrealized gains of $1.9 million. Average pay-ups on the Company’s specified pools decreased slightly to 1.36% as of December 31, 2019, from 1.43% as of September 30, 2019. Pay-ups are price premiums for specified pools relative to their TBA counterparts. Additionally, the increase in medium- and long-term interest rates during the quarter generated net realized and unrealized gains on interest rate hedges of $7.2 million.

For the fourth quarter, the Company accrued income tax expense of $1.2 million, related to taxable income in its domestic taxable REIT subsidiaries.

1 Core Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “ Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings” below for an explanation regarding the calculation of Core Earnings. 2 Excludes repo borrowings on U.S. Treasury securities and borrowings at certain unconsolidated entities that are recourse to us. Including such borrowings, our debt-to-equity ratio based on total recourse borrowings is 2.7:1 as of December 31, 2019. 3 Includes REO at the lower of cost or fair value. Excludes hedges and other derivative positions, as well as tranches of the Company’s consolidated non-QM securitization trusts that were sold to third parties, but that are consolidated for U.S. GAAP reporting purposes. Including such tranches, the Company’s total long credit portfolio was $2.028 billion and $1.652 billion, as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively. 4 Excludes any interest income and interest expense items from Interest rate hedges, net and Credit hedges and other activities, net. 5 Excludes any interest income and interest expense items from Interest rate hedges and other activities, net.

The following table summarizes the Company’s investment portfolio(1) holdings as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019:

Fair Value December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Long: (In thousands) Credit: Dollar Denominated: CLO(2) $ 172,802 $ 70,762 CMBS 124,693 39,522 Commercial Mortgage Loans and REO(3)(4) 320,926 322,371 Consumer Loans and ABS backed by Consumer Loans(2) 238,193 193,293 Corporate Debt and Equity and Corporate Loans 20,987 23,178 Equity Investments in Loan Origination Entities 41,393 37,715 Non-Agency RMBS 113,342 109,594 Residential Mortgage Loans and REO(3)(5) 933,870 800,834 Non-Dollar Denominated: CLO(2) 5,722 4,256 CMBS 175 51 Consumer Loans and ABS backed by Consumer Loans 549 578 Corporate Debt and Equity 30 30 RMBS(6) 55,156 49,439 Agency: Fixed-Rate Specified Pools 1,758,882 1,382,313 Floating-Rate Specified Pools 10,002 11,180 IOs 35,279 37,048 Reverse Mortgage Pools 132,800 134,466 Total Long $ 3,964,801 $ 3,216,630 Short: Credit: Dollar Denominated: Corporate Debt and Equity $ (471 ) $ (473 ) Government Debt: Dollar Denominated (62,994 ) (26,730 ) Non-Dollar Denominated (9,944 ) (9,706 ) Total Short $ (73,409 ) $ (36,909 )

(1) This information does not include financial derivatives. (2) Includes equity investments in securitization-related vehicles. (3) In accordance with U.S. GAAP, REO is not considered a financial instrument and as a result is included at the lower of cost or fair value. (4) Includes equity investments in unconsolidated entities holding small balance commercial mortgage loans and REO. (5) As of September 30, 2019, includes an equity investment in an unconsolidated entity holding residential mortgage loans. (6) Includes an equity investment in an unconsolidated entity holding European RMBS.

The following table summarizes the Company’s operating results for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019:

Three-Month



Period Ended



December 31,



2019 Per



Share Three-Month



Period Ended



September 30,



2019(1) Per



Share(1) Year Ended



December 31,



2019 Per



Share (In thousands, except per share amounts) Credit: Interest income and other income(2) $ 35,505 $ 0.97 $ 31,194 $ 0.93 $ 126,526 $ 3.86 Realized gain (loss), net (9,618 ) (0.26 ) 1,142 0.04 (13,966 ) (0.43 ) Unrealized gain (loss), net 1,223 0.03 (1,089 ) (0.03 ) 15,863 0.48 Interest rate hedges, net(3) 1,679 0.05 (549 ) (0.02 ) (1,345 ) (0.04 ) Credit hedges and other activities, net(4) (3,751 ) (0.10 ) (193 ) (0.01 ) (11,237 ) (0.34 ) Interest expense(5) (12,533 ) (0.34 ) (11,365 ) (0.34 ) (46,936 ) (1.43 ) Other investment related expenses (5,861 ) (0.16 ) (3,287 ) (0.10 ) (17,777 ) (0.54 ) Earnings from investments in unconsolidated entities 3,262 0.09 2,796 0.08 10,209 0.31 Total Credit profit (loss) 9,906 0.28 18,649 0.55 61,337 1.87 Agency RMBS: Interest income 10,573 0.29 9,736 0.29 37,371 1.14 Realized gain (loss), net 928 0.03 3,815 0.11 4,083 0.12 Unrealized gain (loss), net 988 0.03 7,361 0.22 37,424 1.14 Interest rate hedges and other activities, net(3) 7,214 0.20 (8,452 ) (0.25 ) (25,309 ) (0.77 ) Interest expense (8,495 ) (0.23 ) (8,351 ) (0.25 ) (30,703 ) (0.94 ) Total Agency RMBS profit (loss) 11,208 0.32 4,109 0.12 22,866 0.69 Total Credit and Agency RMBS profit (loss) 21,114 0.60 22,758 0.67 84,203 2.56 Other interest income (expense), net 309 0.01 464 0.01 1,492 0.05 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,180 ) (0.03 ) (2 ) (0.00 ) (1,558 ) (0.05 ) Other expenses (5,806 ) (0.16 ) (4,508 ) (0.13 ) (20,844 ) (0.64 ) Net income (loss) (before incentive fee) 14,437 0.42 18,712 0.55 63,293 1.92 Incentive fee (116 ) (0.00 ) — — (116 ) (0.00 ) Net income (loss) $ 14,321 $ 0.42 $ 18,712 $ 0.55 $ 63,177 $ 1.92 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,733 1,419 5,244 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 1,466 — 1,466 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders(6) $ 11,122 $ 0.31 $ 17,293 $ 0.53 $ 56,467 $ 1.76 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units(7) outstanding 36,594 33,571 32,800 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding(8) 35,866 32,836 32,068

(1) Conformed to current period presentation. (2) Other income primarily consists of rental income on real estate owned and loan origination fees. (3) Includes U.S. Treasury securities, if applicable. (4) Other activities include certain equity and other trading strategies and related hedges, and net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency. (5) Includes interest expense on the Company’s Senior notes. (6) Per share information is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding. (7) Convertible units include Operating Partnership units attributable to non-controlling interests. (8) Excludes Operating Partnership units attributable to non-controlling interests.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “goal,” “objective,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include without limitation management’s beliefs regarding the current economic and investment environment and the Company’s ability to implement its investment and hedging strategies, performance of the Company’s investment and hedging strategies, the Company’s exposure to prepayment risk in its Agency portfolio, and statements regarding the drivers of the Company’s returns. The Company’s results can fluctuate from month to month and from quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company’s securities, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment rates, the Company’s ability to borrow to finance its assets, changes in government regulations affecting the Company’s business, the Company’s ability to maintain its exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940; the Company’s ability to qualify and maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust, or “REIT”; and other changes in market conditions and economic trends. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2019 which can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com or at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied may be described from time to time in reports the Company’s files with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three-Month Period Ended Year Ended



December 31,



2019 December 31,



2019 September 30,



2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts) NET INTEREST INCOME Interest income $ 45,353 $ 39,985 $ 159,901 Interest expense (21,205 ) (19,954 ) (78,479 ) Total net interest income 24,148 20,031 81,422 Other Income (Loss) Realized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net (9,326 ) 3,368 (12,785 ) Realized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net 938 (9,360 ) (30,912 ) Realized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net 1,122 1,165 2,327 Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and loans, net 3,084 6,519 54,478 Unrealized gains (losses) on financial derivatives, net 3,799 1,473 (5,338 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on real estate owned, net (744 ) (22 ) (1,279 ) Other, net 1,001 539 5,350 Total other income (loss) (126 ) 3,682 11,841 EXPENSES Base management fee to affiliate (Net of fee rebates of $509, $503, and $1,967, respectively) 2,663 1,942 7,988 Incentive fee to affiliate 116 — 116 Investment related expenses: Servicing expense 2,055 1,940 8,632 Debt issuance costs related to Other secured borrowings, at fair value 1,865 — 3,536 Other 1,941 1,347 5,609 Professional fees 1,021 698 4,853 Compensation expense 962 712 3,649 Other expenses 1,160 1,156 4,354 Total expenses 11,783 7,795 38,737 Net Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Earnings from Investments in Unconsolidated Entities 12,239 15,918 54,526 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,180 2 1,558 Earnings from investments in unconsolidated entities 3,262 2,796 10,209 Net Income (Loss) 14,321 18,712 63,177 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 1,733 1,419 5,244 Dividends on Preferred Stock 1,466 — 1,466 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 11,122 $ 17,293 $ 56,467 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic and Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.53 $ 1.76 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 35,866 32,836 32,068 Weighted average shares of common stock and convertible units outstanding 36,594 33,571 32,800

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) As of (In thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,302 $ 33,251 Restricted cash 175 175 Securities, at fair value 2,449,941 1,875,929 Loans, at fair value 1,412,426 1,225,843 Investments in unconsolidated entities, at fair value 71,850 70,435 Real estate owned 30,584 44,423 Financial derivatives–assets, at fair value 16,788 12,740 Reverse repurchase agreements 73,639 36,473 Due from brokers 79,829 66,162 Investment related receivables 123,120 258,608 Other assets 7,563 3,319 Total Assets $ 4,338,217 $ 3,627,358 LIABILITIES Securities sold short, at fair value $ 73,409 $ 36,909 Repurchase agreements 2,445,300 2,056,422 Financial derivatives–liabilities, at fair value 27,621 25,572 Due to brokers 2,197 5,978 Investment related payables 66,133 200,745 Other secured borrowings 150,334 91,151 Other secured borrowings, at fair value 594,396 438,629 Senior notes, net 85,298 85,232 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,846 4,579 Base management fee payable to affiliate 2,663 1,942 Incentive fee payable to affiliate 116 — Dividend payable 6,978 4,833 Interest payable 7,320 6,135 Other liabilities 907 264 Total Liabilities 3,469,518 2,958,391 EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable; 4,600,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($115,000 liquidation preference) 111,034 — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,647,943 and 33,774,386 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 39 34 Additional paid-in-capital 821,747 734,628 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (103,555 ) (99,216 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 829,265 635,446 Non-controlling interests 39,434 33,521 Total Equity 868,699 668,967 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,338,217 $ 3,627,358 PER SHARE INFORMATION: Common stock(1) $ 18.48 $ 18.81

