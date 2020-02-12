KKR Names Eco-Innovation Award Winners

Firm Recognizes Portfolio Companies Apple Leisure Group, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, and Renaissance Parc for Innovative and Environmentally Beneficial Projects

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced three winners of the Firm’s fourth KKR Eco-Innovation Award, naming Apple Leisure Group in First Place and Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited and Renaissance Parc Development as Runners-Up.

Launched in 2016, KKR’s Eco-Innovation Award recognizes current projects by KKR’s portfolio companies that provide innovative, environmentally beneficial solutions while creating business value. This year’s award recipients were selected for their initiatives across a wide range of sustainability topics:

Apple Leisure Group (ALG), North America’s leading travel, leisure, and hospitality management group, was recognized for its exceptional portfolio of green projects, including beach conservation efforts, solar photovoltaic installations, waste management initiatives, and energy and water efficiency solutions. The 12 projects submitted by ALG have the potential to drive significant environmental impact and generate substantial business value, all while raising awareness around the importance of environmental stewardship amongst its more than 3.2 million annual travelers.

Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, Asia’s leading provider of environmental engineering services, was recognized for its pioneering services addressing critical waste management and renewable energy needs in India and other fast-growing markets, including at select operating sites, upcycling of plastic, recovery of energy from industrial waste, and implementation of advanced air emission controls. These projects lead to positive environmental outcomes and additional revenue or cost-savings.

Renaissance Parc Development, formerly the Renaissance Hotel redevelopment project, is a mixed-use hotel, office, and retail development in Seoul, South Korea. It was designed with a focus on reducing environmental impacts of construction and use, qualifying it as a LEED Gold certified building. Renaissance Parc was recognized for its concerted focus on improving water efficiency, utilizing on-site renewable energy mechanisms, improving indoor air quality, and reducing waste, delivering long-term benefits and cost savings for the development.

As winners of the Eco-Innovation Award, each company will receive a financial prize to advance their environmental initiatives in addition to relevant project support from KKR.

Elizabeth Seeger, Director, Sustainable Investing at KKR, said, “Each year, we enjoy learning of the many impactful projects undertaken by our portfolio companies and are pleased to recognize the innovative ways these winners are creating sustainable value. We commend them, as well as all of our participants, for their significant eco-innovation efforts.”

For more information on the history of KKR’s Eco-Innovation Award and the winning projects, please visit kkresg.com/ecoaward.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Contacts

Media:

Kristi Huller or Cara Major



212.750.8300



Media@KKR.com