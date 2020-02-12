Deep Instinct, The Deep Learning Cybersecurity Innovator, Raises $43 Million Series C Financing To Accelerate Growth

Led by Millennium New Horizons and joined by new investor Unbound, Series C includes strategic participation from LG Technology Ventures and NVIDIA, joining previous investors HP Inc. and Samsung

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deep Instinct, the first and only cybersecurity company to successfully apply end-to-end deep learning to predict, identify, and prevent cyberattacks, announced its $43 million Series C funding. The round was led by Millennium New Horizons, with participation from Unbound, the London-based investment firm founded by Shravin Mittal, along with LG, and existing investor NVIDIA. Deep Instinct now counts four of the world’s largest technology companies amongst its investors, with HP Inc. and Samsung having participated in previous financing rounds. The investment, which brings the company’s total funding to $100 million, will be used to accelerate sales and marketing, as well as to support the expansion of business operations globally.

“Traditional cybersecurity is broken,” said Guy Caspi, co-founder and CEO of Deep Instinct. “Current solutions based on ‘assume breach’ are simply insufficient for the highly sophisticated attack landscape we all face. Deep Instinct takes an entirely new approach, preventing attacks before they are executed.”

Unlike traditional security solutions that primarily guard against known threats in the Windows operating system and help identify a cyberattack once it has already breached a system, Deep Instinct uses a patented deep learning platform trained to identify and prevent first-seen, sophisticated and advanced cyber threats. Threats are prevented anywhere within the enterprise from any type of file-based or file-less cyber attacks in zero-time, with unmatched accuracy and speed.

Deep Instinct’s deep learning protection has the lowest level of false positives of any cybersecurity provider. It is inclusive of physical and virtual networks, endpoints, and mobile, across multiple operating systems (Windows, iOS, Android, Chrome OS, and macOS).

“This significant round of new funding highlights the importance of prevention for every enterprise. The economic impact of repairing a breach is too high to ignore the need to prevent threats before they occur. The message to the market is that to fight today’s cyber threats true prevention will become more critical than detection and response.” said Lane Bess, Deep Instinct’s Chairman.

Deep Instinct’s Fortune 500 customer list includes global financial services, healthcare, aviation, insurance, and technology companies. The company has grown rapidly since its founding due to the high demand for its groundbreaking technology, achieving an over 400% increase in annual recurring revenue and increased its customer base by 300% in 2019.

“There is no shortage of cybersecurity software providers, yet no company aside from Deep Instinct has figured out how to apply deep learning to automate malware analysis,” said Ray Cheng, Partner at Millennium New Horizons. “What excites us most about Deep Instinct is its proven ability to use its proprietary neural network to effectively detect viruses and malware no other software can catch. That genuine protection in an age of escalating threats, without the need of exorbitantly expensive or complicated systems is a paradigm change.”

Deep Instinct recently announced an OEM partnership with HP Inc. to launch HP Sure Sense, on HP’s latest EliteBook and ZBook devices. By leveraging Deep Instinct’s deep learning threat prevention engine, HP Sure Sense provides zero-time detection and prevention against the most advanced cyber threats.

“Artificial intelligence is now sweeping across industries, bringing benefits to a wide range of vertical markets,” said Jeff Herbst, Vice President of Business Development at NVIDIA. “Deep Instinct’s unique approach in applying true deep learning to cybersecurity is yielding revolutionary breakthroughs that are being embraced by a growing market.”

Deep Instinct has also been recognized by numerous independent research organizations, including the highly respected SE Labs, where tests achieved 100% detection on both file-based and file-less attacks and zero false positives, all without interfering with system performance. The company was recently awarded ISO 27001 certification.

